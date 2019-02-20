×

Kate Bosworth Helps Launch She Directed Campaign for Female Filmmakers (Exclusive)

By

Rachel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kate Bosworth'Nona' film premiere, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In her 20-year career in Hollywood, Kate Bosworth has starred in blockbusters like “Superman Returns” as well as indie darlings like 2014’s “Still Alice.” But the actress has always had a desire to get more involved from the ground up, and now, she is partnering with Women In Film and Chloe Wine Collection to launch the campaign She Directed, which honors women in front of and behind the camera.

Part of the campaign includes a contest for female filmmakers to submit their films that put women at the center of the story, and have a chance to earn professional mentorship and a cash prize. Bosworth, who’s starring in and producing the upcoming “The I-Land” sci-fi series, tells Variety she wanted to get involved as it was the intersection of her three favorite things — “women, film, and wine” — and it was an opportunity to celebrate female-centered narratives.

“I’m always a big fan of brands who put their money where their mouth is. That’s really where you can start getting things out in front of people,” Bosworth says. “Putting people in front of people that are going to start moving the dial and dialogue, and it’s really going to make a difference.”

Related

While there have been many strides made to improve representation of women on screen, Bosworth says there’s one issue she’s noticed repeatedly throughout her entire career that not enough people are addressing. When it comes to casting, a male lead usually get hired before the actress, even if a woman is the protagonist of the movie.

“Ultimately, what it says to me is that we don’t matter as much as a different sex,” Bosworth says. “You don’t have as much value is what that says to me, or you’re not important enough. And I think that’s the wrong message to be sending out to anyone.”

Studios have consistently believed that a male star can bring in more box office than a woman, Bosworth says, but in fact many projects have disproven such an assumption. One recent example she cites is “The Favourite,” the female-led film with a “bold feminist stroke,” that was a box office and critical success.

“There’s this misconception of women at the forefront of a movie, that that’s just a catastrophe, that’s never going to succeed, that it will be a box office failure. And we’re seeing time and time again, that that’s just not the case,” she says. “I never would have expected that for the 20 years i’ve been working I’ve heard we have to cast a male first, and now, I’m hearing so much in the world of, ‘We’re looking for female-forward material,’ ‘We’re looking for women-led pieces,’ and that’s very, very exciting.”

Besides She Directed, Bosworth also calls Time’s Up “an absolute game changer,” and says it’s taught even an industry veteran like her a thing or two.

“It’s the smaller things that I think we also need to be mindful of, that we need to improve, like thinking about casting things equally or … you’ll read parts and think, ‘Well, this could be a male or female role,’ so it’s not so gender specific,” she says. “[We should] really start thinking about things with more equality in that way and be very mindful about diversity and gender equality. I think it’s been an incredible movement that way. It’s opened my eyes, and I’ve seen quite a bit.”

The She Directed campaign kicks off Friday, Feb. 22, at the 12th annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles. Film submissions for the contest will be accepted through July 7. For more information, go to chloewineshedirected.com.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Film

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Westworld' Among Costume Designers Guild Winners

    “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” walked away with top honors at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Tuesday night, the final industry guild show before the Oscars on Feb. 24. “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” are up for the Oscar this year, along with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Mary Poppins [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Talent Agents, WGA Achieve Progress in Second Round of Talks

    Hollywood talent agents and the Writers Guild of America have achieved some progress at their second negotiating session over agency regulations, according to sources close to the talks. The two sides met Tuesday, two weeks after their first meeting resulted in both sides criticizing each other, followed by the WGA holding a trio of spirited [...]

  • Aaron Paul

    Film News Roundup: Aaron Paul Honored by Sun Valley Film Festival

    In today’s film news roundup, Aaron Paul is honored, Bruce Berman is re-upped at Village Roadshow, and Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher get a book deal. FESTIVAL HONORS The Sun Valley Film Festival has selected Idaho native and three-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul as the winner of its Pioneer Award, presented by Variety for his [...]

  • Olivia Munn]EMILY'S List Pre-Oscars Brunch, Inside,

    Olivia Munn Says Brett Ratner Called Her Before His 'Howard Stern' Apology

    Olivia Munn is setting the record straight about standing up to “Rush Hour” director Brett Ratner, whom she alleges sexually harassed her over a decade ago. During a panel discussion at the Emily’s List pre-Oscars brunch at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills Tuesday morning, Munn revealed that Ratner called her in 2011 after he denied [...]

  • Flesh Out review

    Berlin Film Review: 'Flesh Out'

    Ignore the awful English-language title: “Flesh Out” is an emotionally rich, sensitively made film about a young woman in Mauritania forced to gain weight in order to conform to traditional concepts of well-rounded beauty before her impending marriage. Strikingly registering the sensations of a protagonist living between the dutiful traditions of her class and the [...]

  • Marighella review

    Berlin Film Review: 'Marighella'

    Does Brazil need a film that openly advocates armed confrontation against its far-right government? That’s the first question that needs to be asked when discussing “Marighella,” actor Wagner Moura’s directorial debut focused on the final year in the life of left-wing insurrectionist Carlos Marighella during Brazil’s ruthless military dictatorship. For whatever one might think of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad