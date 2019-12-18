×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Karyn Kusama: Robert Eggers’ ‘The Lighthouse’ Could Be ‘One of This Year’s Most Hopeful Films’

By

Karyn's Most Recent Stories

View All

Light and sky.  Rain and wind.  Sea and smoke.  These are the fearsome natural elements that Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” explores, creating a modern cinema that manages to look both backward and forward. Backward, to an almost square format and to the visual sorcery of Bergman and Dreyer, of Herzog and Lang. But forward as well, to Eggers’ own imagining of a peculiarly American past, and toward his own brutal conception of masculinity in a death match with itself.

The seemingly simple story of two lighthouse keepers — one older (Willem Dafoe, in a titanic performance), one younger (Robert Pattinson, equally bracing) — thrillingly operates on multiple levels. For me, the film serves as a parable for alcoholism, capturing the mania of its deadly grip with a visual perversion of space and the narrative collapse of time. It also plays as a mythic story of human conquest and folly, with one man squabbling for supremacy over another, while both face a storm that drives them to madness and ruin.

But perhaps most powerfully the film creates an origin story about identity itself — as older and younger look into the eyes of one another, each a wretched reflection of their failures. Sometimes looking in a mirror is the most unbearable of gazes. But “The Lighthouse,” like “The Witch” before it, offers its self-reflection in a new form, one that’s wild and masterful, suffused with beauty, humor, and surprise. To think that the kids are catching this work of art from a seat at their mall multiplex might make “The Lighthouse” one of this year’s most hopeful films.

Popular on Variety

Karyn Kusama’s films include “Girlfight,” “Jennifer’s Body” and “Destroyer.”

More Film

  • Michael Moore on Todd Phillips' 'Joker'

    'Joker': Michael Moore Writes Tribute to Todd Phillips' 'Cinematic Masterpiece'

    The story that Todd Phillips tells in “Joker” and the issues that this cinematic masterpiece raises are so profound, so necessary, that if you look away from the genius of this work of art, you will miss the gift of the mirror it is offering us. Yes, there’s a disturbed clown in that mirror, but [...]

  • Les Arcs's Work-in-Progress Showcases 'Shorta,' 'The

    Les Arcs's Work-in-Progress Showcases 'Shorta,' 'The Hill Where Lionesses Roar,' 'The Gravedigger'

    After unveiling the first footage of Levan Akin’s Directors Fortnight film “And Then We Dance” and Nora Fingscheidt’s Silver Berlin Bear winning “System Crasher” during last year’s edition, the 11th Work-in-Progress session of Les Arcs Film Festival reached new heights with a flurry of highlights, including “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar,” “The Gravedigger,” “Shorta” and [...]

  • Left to right: Emily Blunt plays

    'A Quiet Place' Sequel Debuts First Footage

    Silence is still golden — and life saving — in the new teaser trailer for Paramount’s post-apocalyptic sequel, “A Quiet Place: Part II.” The 30-second teaser released on Wednesday sees the Abbott family, sans John Krasinski’s fearless father Lee Abbott, slowly crunching their feet through sand as they quietly venture through the woods. The new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad