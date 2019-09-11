Jordan Peele to Receive BAFTA’s Britannia Award for Directing

Jordan Peele has been selected by BAFTA LA to receive the John Schlessinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing. The filmmaker behind “Us” and “Get Out” is being recognized for his socially relevant work in the horror genre. He will be honored at the Brittania Awards on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As previously announced, Jane Fonda is receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film, and Jackie Chan will be feted with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for worldwide contribution to entertainment. Steve Coogan will be honored with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for excellence in comedy.

“Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards. “His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger’s spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence. We are honored to celebrate Jordan’s talents at this year’s ceremony.”

Past recipients have included Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, Mike Newell, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino, and Kathryn Bigelow.

Peele’s “Get Out” was his first feature film and was recognized with four Academy Award nominations including best picture. He became only the fifth African American to be nominated for best director and was the first to ever win the Oscar for original screenplay.

His second feature, “Us,” generated $255 million at the worldwide box office. Prior to “Get Out,” Peele was the co-star and co-creator of “Key & Peele” on Comedy Central for five seasons. His Monkeypaw Productions produced Spike Lee’s feature “BlacKkKlansman,” which received six Oscar nominations. Peele recently was involved in the Tracy Morgan-led series “The Last O.G.” and the reboot of “The Twilight Zone” for CBS All-Access, in which Peele also portrays the role of the narrator.