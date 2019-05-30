×
‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

Dave McNary

John Wick Chapter 3
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nikon Tavernise/Lionsgate

AV Squad and Lionsgate have won the “Best of Show” prize for the “Conversation” trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” at the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards.

The awards were handed out Wednesday night at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and drew more than 1,000 attendees. A total of 17 awards were handed out live and another 90 were announced.

In addition to the Best of Show trophy, “John Wick: Chapter 3” won for Best Action and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer. “A Star is Born” won Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best Music TV Spot. “Roma” won four awards including most original trailer.

Netflix won the most awards with 16, followed by Warner Bros. with 14 and Disney with 11. Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates were the big winners among vendors with eight each.

Marlon Wayans served as host and master of ceremonies. Presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”), Affion Crockett (“50 Shades of Black”), Jason O’ Mara (“The Man in the High Castle”), Charlotte McKinney (“Baywatch”), and Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian.

Awards presented live at the show:

Best of Show
John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad

Best Action
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad

Best Animation / Family
Toy Story 4, “Stories”
Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
MOCEAN

Best Comedy
Long Shot, “This Guy”
Lionsgate
Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary
Free Solo
National Geographic
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”
Warner Bros.
GrandSon

Best Horror
Us,  “Nightmare Int’l”
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer
The Favourite
Fox Searchlight
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music
Us “Enemy”
Universal Pictures
Inside Job

Best Thriller
Bird Box “New Children”
Netflix
Wild Card

Best Video Game Trailer
Anthem, “Conviction”
Oats Studios
MOCEAN

Golden Fleece
Serenity “Trailer 2”
Aviron Pictures
InSync PLUS

Most Original Trailer
Roma “Unforgettable”
Netflix
GrandSon

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”
Walt Disney Studios/Marvel
MOCEAN

Best Teaser
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Buddha Jones

Box Office Weekend Award
Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:
Disney, Avengers: Endgame
Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

 

Awards not presented live:

Best Romance
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”
Warner Bros.
GrandSon

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
If Beale Street Could Talk “Teaser”
Annapurna Pictures
Motive

Trashiest Trailer
Piercing “Pop”
Universal
Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics
The Irishman, “Shell”
Netflix
Open Road

Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody “CinemaCon”
Fox
Ignition Creative

Best Original Score
Midsommer “Influence”
A24
AV Squad

Best Independent  (under $1.5 Million US)
Jonathan
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative

Best Faith Based Trailer
Holy Lands “Trailer”
Studio Canal
The Picture Production Company

HOME ENTERTAINMENT CATEGORIES

Best Home Ent Action
Mission Impossible: Fallout  Blu-ray Trailer
Paramount
Aspect

Best Home Ent Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians, “Target Showcase Wall”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Home Ent Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody “Royalty AVOD”
20th Century Fox
Mob Scene

Best Home Ent Family / Animation
Mary Poppins Returns Bonus Trailer “Be A Child”
Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International
Aspect

Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Infinity War “Announce Trailer”
Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International
Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller
In Darkness “Listen 30″
Universal
Silk Factory

FOREIGN TRAILERS 

Best Foreign Action Trailer
Girls of the Sun “Survivor”
Cohen Media Group
Rogue Planet

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
Sink or Swim “Competition”
Studio Canal
Empire Design

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Sharkwater Extinction “Legacy”
D Films
Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer
Border “Fairy Tale”
NEON
Zealot

Best Foreign Horror Trailer
The Hole In The Ground “UK & IRE Trailer”
Wildcard Distribution
Intermission Film

Most Original Foreign Trailer
Temporary Difficulties “Motivation”
Enjoy Movies
Stanislav Ivanov

Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Aniara “Bon Voyage”
Magnolia Pictures
AV Squad

Best Foreign Music Trailer
Beats “UK Trailer”
Altitude Films
Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
The Guilty International Trailer
Nordisk Film/Spring
Intermission Film

Best Foreign Teaser
Shadow
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative

TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom “Roar Countdown” :30
Universal
AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Mary Poppins Returns “Place”
The Walt Disney Studios
Create Advertising Group

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 “Friends”
20th Century Fox
Wild Card

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)
A Star Is Born “A Way Out”
Warner Bros.
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Equally Powerful Movies
TNT4 Channel
TNT4 Channel

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Searching “Evidence”
Screen Gems
Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Us “Nightmare SuperBowl”
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Star Is Born “12 Notes”
Warner Bros.
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Life Itself “Ask Out”
Amazon Studios
Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Us “Nightmare SuperBowl”
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones

Best Video Game TV Spot
Fallout 76 “Official Live Action Trailer”
Bethesda Game Studios
gnet agency

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Favourite “Intrigue”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Motive

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 “Friends”
20th Century Fox
Wild Card

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Free Solo “The Edge”
National Geographic
Mark Woollen & Associates

 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

