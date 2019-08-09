×

TIFF: Joaquin Phoenix to Receive Actor Award at Inaugural Tribute Gala

Marc Malkin

Joaquin Phoenix'The Sisters Brothers' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 08 Sep 2018
CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix will be honored next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF announced Friday morning that the three-time Oscar nominee will receive one of the two Actor Awards at the fest’s inaugural Tribute Gala. He joins previously announced honoree Meryl Streep.

“Displaying both raw instinct and consummate technical skill, Joaquin Phoenix is the complete actor, and one of the finest in contemporary cinema,” festival co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement. “Over three decades, he has brought a piercing truth to each groundbreaking role. TIFF is thrilled to be celebrating an artist of his caliber with this inaugural award.”

Phoenix will next be seen in director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ as the titular Batman villain. The film will have its North American premiere at the festival.

“We’re thrilled that the extraordinarily talented Joaquin Phoenix will be honored at the TIFF Tribute Gala this September,” festival co-head Joana Vicente said. “His outstanding contribution to cinema acts as a testament to TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.”

The gala, which will take place Sept. 9 at the Fairmont Royal York, will also recognize Taika Waititi with TIFF Ebert Director Award and Participant Media with the TIFF Impact Award. The recipient of the Mary Pickford Award honoring an emerging female talent will be announced at a later date. David Foster will perform during the festivities.

The 44th TIFF runs Sept. 5-15.

