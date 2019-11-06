International Films Vying From Around the World in 2019

Among the record 92 submissions this year, 27 titles are directed or co-directed by women. There are six documentaries in the mix, as well as two animated features. Moreover, for the first time, Ghana and Uzbekistan are each fielding an entry. However, Nigeria’s submission was disqualified by the Academy as being mostly in the English language. Here’s a guide to the films, including logline and sales or production contact.

Albania

“The Delegation”

Director: Bujar Alimani

Logline: In autumn 1990,

a political prisoner is secretly taken out of jail to meet the head of the European delegation investigating human-rights violations. But nothing goes according to plan.

Key Cast: Viktor Zhusti, Ndriçim Xhepa, Xhevdet Feri

Sales: Art Film

Algeria

“Papicha”

Director: Mounia Meddour

Logline: A female student rebels against the bans set by radicals during the civil war and plans a fashion show.

Key Cast: Lyna Khoudri, Shirine Boutella, Amira Hilda Douaouda

Sales: Jour2Fete

Argentina

“Heroic Losers”

Director: Sebastián Borensztein

Logline: A heist dramedy that plays on the most basic human instinct: getting back what’s yours.

Key Cast: Ricardo Darín, Chino Darín, Luis Brandoni

Sales: Film Factory

Armenia

“Lengthy Night”

Director: Edgar Baghdasaryan

Logline: An omnibus drama encompassing a thousand years of Armenian history.

Key Cast: Shant Hovhannisyan, Samvel Grigoryan, Luiza Nersisyan

Sales: Edgar Baghdasaryan

Film Prod.

Australia

“Buoyancy”

Director: Rodd Rathjen

Logline: A brutal yet realistic depiction of Cambodian forced labor in the Thai fishing industry.

Key Cast: Sarm Heng, Thanawut Kasro, Mony Ros

Sales: Charades

Austria

“Joy”

Director: Sudabeh Mortezai

Logline: Nigerians in Vienna are caught in a vicious cycle of sex trafficking.

Key Cast: Joy Anwulika Alphonsus, Precious Mariam Sanusi, Angela Ekeleme Pius

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Bangladesh

“Alpha”

Director: Nasiruddin Yousuff

Logline: A painter struggles to align his artistic aspirations with the realities of big-city life.

Key Cast: Alamgir Kabir, Doyel Mash, ATM Shamsuzzaman

Sales: Impress Telefilms

Belarus

“Debut”

Director: Anastasiya Miroschnichenko

Logline: Documentary follows long-term female prisoners who participate in a play.

Sales: Taskovski Films

Belgium

“Our Mothers”

Director: César Díaz

Logline: In the aftermath of Guatemala’s civil war, a forensic anthropologist searches for his father.

Key Cast: Armando Espitia, Emma Dib, Aurelia Caal

U.S. Distributor: Outsider Pictures

Bolivia

“I Miss You”

Director: Rodrigo Bellott

Logline: A wealthy, conservative Bolivian travels to New York to confront his deceased son’s boyfriend.

Key Cast: Oscar Martinez, Rossy de Palma, Fernando Barbosa

Sales: Obscured Pictures

Bosnia and Herzegovina

“The Son”

Director: Ines Tanović

Logline: One family’s crisis with their adopted son illuminates national and generational fault lines.

Key Cast: Dino Bajrovic, Snežana Bogdanović,

Uliks Fehmiu

Sales: Dokument

Brazil

“The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão”

Director: Karim Aïnouz

Logline: A tropical melodrama in which two close sisters are separated in 1950s Rio.

Key Cast: Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler, Gregório Duvivier

U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios

Bulgaria

“Aga”

Director: Milko Lazarov

Logline: Set in the far north of Russia’s Sakha republic, “Aga” is an evocative visualization of a way of life that may soon no longer exist.

Key Cast: Mikhail Aprosimov, Feodosia Ivanova,

Galina Tikhonova

U.S. Distributor: Big World Pictures

Cambodia

“In the Life of Music”

Director: Caylee So, Sok Visal

Logline: An intergenerational tale that explores love, war and a family’s relationship to the song “Champa Battambang.”

Key Cast: Ellen Wong, Arn Chorn-Pond

Sales: Blood Sweat Honey

Canada

“Antigone”

Director: Sophie Deraspe

Logline: A loose adaptation of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy set in contemporary Montreal.

Key Cast: Nahéma Ricci, Nour Belkhiria, Rawad El-Zein

Sales: WaZabi Films

Chile

“Spider”

Director: Andres Wood

Logline: A dark political thriller that explores the evolution of radical political activism and a dangerously charged love triangle.

Key Cast: Mercedes

Morán, María Valverde, Marcelo Alonso

Sales: Film Factory

China

“Ne Zha”

Director: Yu Yang

Logline: Destined by prophecy to bring destruction to the world, the young Nezha must choose between good and evil in order to become a hero in this animated feature.

Voice cast: Yanting Lü, Joseph, Mo Han, Hao Chen

U.S. Distributor: Well Go USA

Colombia

“Monos”

Director: Alejandro Landes

Logline: A survivalist saga set on a remote mountain in Latin America where teen commandos keep watch over an American hostage.

Key Cast: Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura

U.S. Distributor: Neon, Participant Media

Costa Rica

“The Awakening of the Ants”

Director: Antonella Sudasassi

Logline: A young wife and mother struggles within the narrow confines of patriarchal social structures to find her own path.

Key Cast: Daniella Valenciano, Leynar Gomez, Isabella Moscoso

Sales: FiGa Films

Croatia

“Mali”

Director: Antonio Nuić

Logline: After four years in prison, a drug dealer is ready to do anything to keep custody of his young son Mali.

Key Cast: Franjo Dijak, Vito Dijak, Bojan Navojec

Sales: Propeler Films

Cuba

“A Translator”

Directors: Rodrigo Barriuso, Sebastián Barriuso

Logline: A Russian literature professor at the University of Havana is ordered to work as a translator for child victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster brought to Cuba for medical treatment.

Key Cast: Rodrigo

Santoro, Marciel Álvarez, Yoandra Suárez

U.S. Distributor: Film Movement

Czech Republic

“The Painted Bird”

Director: Václav Marhoul

Logline: A young Jewish boy encounters the worst of humanity as he wanders in Eastern Europe during World War II.

Key Cast: Petr Kotlár, Udo Kier, Harvey Keitel

U.S. Distributor: IFC Films

Denmark

“Queen of Hearts”

Director: May el-Toukhy

Logline: A successful lawyer puts both her career and family on the line when she seduces her 17-year- old stepson.

Key Cast: Trine Dyrholm, Gustav Lindh,

Magnus Krepper

U.S. Distributor: Breaking Glass

Dominican Republic

“The Projectionist”

Director: José María Cabral

Logline: A lonely projectionist falls in love with a woman he sees on a film reel.

Key Cast: Felix Germán,

Cindy Galán

Sales: Media Luna

Ecuador

“The Longest Night”

Director: Gabriela Calvache

Logline: A beautiful woman turns to prostitution to support her addiction and her daughter’s illness.

Key Cast: Noëlle Schönwald, Cristian Mercado, Jaime Tamariz

Sales: Wide

Egypt

“Poisonous Roses”

Director: Fawzi Saleh

Logline: A visually striking brother-sister drama, set in Cairo’s fetid tannery district.

Key Cast: Koky, Mahmoud Hemada, Ibrahim El-Nagary

Sales: Red Star Films

Estonia

“Truth and Justice”

Director: Tanel Toom

Logline: An adaptation of one of Estonia’s most famous novels, this period film tells the story of an uncompromising man whose soul is corrupted by the relentless pursuit of his dream.

Key Cast: Priit Loog, Priit Võigemast, Maiken Schmidt

Sales: AllFilm

Ethiopia

“Running Against the Wind”

Director: Jan Philipp Weyl

Logline: The lives of two brothers take very different paths when they decide to follow their dreams: one to become an Olympic runner, the other a photographer.

Key Cast: Miklas Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, Joseph Reta Belay

Sales: Negarit Film Academy & Prods.

Finland

“Stupid Young Heart”

Director: Selma Vilhunen

Logline: Teenagers Lenni and Kiira are in the early stages of a high school romance when they discover that they are expecting a baby.

Key Cast: Jere Ristseppä, Rosa Honkonen, Pihla Viitala

Sales: The Yellow Affair

France

“Les Misérables”

Director: Ladj Ly

Logline: A new policeman joins the anti-crime brigade in a gritty Paris suburb and quickly discovers the tensions between the force and various neighborhood groups.

Key Cast: Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga

U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios

Georgia

“Shindisi”

Director: Dito Tsintsadze

Logline: Drama is based on real events that took place during the 2008 Russian military intervention in Georgia, when some residents of Shindisi risked their lives to save wounded Georgian soldiers.

Key Cast: Goga Pipinashvili, Davit Bakhtadze

Sales: 20 Steps Prods.

Germany

“System Crasher”

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Logline: Foster family, group home or special-needs school, wherever Benni ends up, she is immediately expelled. The wild 9-year-old girl has already become what child protection services call a “system crasher.”

Key Cast: Helena Zengel, Albrecht Schuch

Sales: Beta Cinema

Ghana

“Azali”

Director: Kwabena Gyansah

Logline: Fleeing an arranged marriage, a girl from rural North Ghana must survive in the slums of Accra.

Key Cast: Asana Alhassan, Akofa Edjeani, Adjetey Anang

Sales: Ananse Entertainment

Greece

“When Tomatoes Met Wagner”

Director: Marianna Economou

Logline: A documentary set in the plain of Thessaly where farmer Christos turns his land to the organic cultivation of tomatoes.

Sales: Rise and Shine

World Sales

Honduras

“Blood, Passion, and Coffee”

Director: Carlos Membreño

Logline: The harvest of a coffee-producing family is threatened by a plague of rust and low prices.

Key Cast: Alejandra Arias, Enrique Barrientos, Ethel Flores

Sales: Sin Fronteras Estudios

Hong Kong

“The White Storm 2 — Drug Lords”

Director: Herman Yau

Logline: A final battle for the control of the Hong Kong drug market breaks out between the two tycoons, who were once lesser-known brothers from the same triad.

Key Cast: Andy Lau, Louis Koo, Michael Miu

U.S. Distributor: Hong Kong/CMC Films

Hungary

“Those Who Remained”

Director: Barnabás Tóth

Logline: The relationship of two traumatized Holocaust survivors helps them to heal and gives them someone to live for.

Key Cast: Károly Hajduk, Abigél Szőke, Mari Nagy

U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films

Iceland

“A White, White Day”

Director: Hlynur Pálmason

Logline: In a remote Icelandic town, an off-duty police chief begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier.

Key Cast: Ingvar E. Sigurdsson, Ida Mekkin Hlynsdottir, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason

U.S. Distributor: Film Movement

India

“Gully Boy”

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Logline: A 22-year-old from a Mumbai ghetto realizes his calling to be a rapper.

Key Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz

U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios

Indonesia

“Memories of My Body”

Director: Garin Nugroho

Logline: Journey into the life of Juno, a young Javanese man for whom dance, sensuality and violence are closely interlinked.

Key Cast: Muhammad Khan, Raditya Evandra

Sales: Asian Shadows

Iran

“Finding Farideh”

Directors: Kourosh Ataee, Azadeh Moussavi

Logline: An Iranian adopted by a Dutch couple travels to her motherland to find her biological parents.

Sales: Eli Image

Ireland

“Gaza”

Directors: Garry Keane,

Andrew McConnell

Logline: A doc portrait of Palestinian people attempting to lead meaningful lives against the rubble of perennial conflict.

Sales: FilmOption Intl.

Israel

“Incitement”

Director: Yaron Zilberman

Logline: The hate-filled words of politicians, cultural influencers and the right-wing media incite extreme nationalist Yigal Amir to murder Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Key Cast: Yehuda Nahari

Halevi, Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio, Anat Ravnizky

Sales: WestEnd Films

Italy

“The Traitor”

Director: Marco Bellocchio

Logline: In 1984, Tommaso Buscetta, a member of the Sicilian mafia, begins to cooperate with Italian and American prosecutors. His decision led to Italy’s infamous anti-mafia Maxi Trial of 1986, in which hundreds of Sicilian mobsters were convicted.

Key Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino, Maria Fernanda Candido, Fabrizio Ferracane.

U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Japan

“Weathering With You”

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Logline: The latest animation from the team behind “Your Name” centers on a high school runaway who meets a girl with the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.

Voice cast: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori

U.S. Distributor: GKids

Kazakhstan

“Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne”

Director: Rustem Abdrashev

Logline: The sequel to “Kazakh Khanate. The Diamond Sword,” this film covers the period from 1470 to 1485, the struggle for the Great Steppe and the formation of Kazakh statehood.

Key Cast: Yerkebulan Daiyrov, Niyazbek Shaisultanov

Sales: Kazakhfilm

Kenya

“Subira”

Director: Ravneet Chadha

Logline: A young Muslim girl struggles for freedom from conformity as she challenges gender stereotypes and tradition.

Key Cast: Brenda Wairimu

Sales: Kaaya Films

Kosovo

“Zana”

Director: Antoneta Kastrati

Logline: A chilling and emotional drama about a young Kosovar woman struggling to reconcile the expectations of motherhood with a legacy of wartime brutality.

Key Cast: Adriana Matoshi, Astrit Kabashi

Sales: Alief

Kyrgyzstan

“Aurora”

Director: Bekzat Pirmatov

Logline: An ironic contemporary drama taking place at the Aurora, a Soviet-era sanatorium located on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul.

Key Cast: Albina Imasheva, Bolot Tentimyshov, Kanatbek Abdyrakhmanov

Sales: Antidote Sales

Latvia

“The Mover”

Director: Davis Simanis

Logline: A gripping account of the heroic deeds of blue-collar worker Žanis Lipke, who was later honored in Israel as one of the Righteous Among the Nations for rescuing Jews during WWII.

U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films

Lebanon

“1982”

Director: Oualid Mouaness

Logline: At a private school on the outskirts of Beirut during the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, 11-year-old Wissam tries to tell a classmate about his crush on her, while his teachers, on different sides of the political divide, attempt to mask their fears.

Key Cast: Nadine Labaki, Rodrigue Sleiman, Aliya Khalidi

Sales: WaZabi Films

Lithuania

“Bridges of Time”

Directors: Kristine Briede, Audrius Stonys

Logline: A meditative documentary essay portraying the less-remembered generation of cinema poets

of the Baltic New Wave.

Key Cast: Andres Sööt, Mark Soosaar

Sales: VFS Films

Luxembourg

“Tel Aviv on Fire”

Director: Sameh Zoabi

Logline: A young Palestinian man becomes a writer on a popular soap opera after a chance meeting with an Israeli soldier.

Key Cast: Kais Nashif, Lubna Azabal, Yaniv Biton

U.S. Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Malaysia

“M for Malaysia”

Directors: Dian Lee, Ineza Roussille

Logline: A documentary about the 2018 Malaysian general elections, when the people, led by a 92-year-old former prime minister, overthrew one of the longest ruling governments in the world.

Sales: Project M Media

Mexico

“The Chambermaid”

Director: Lila Aviles

Logline: A beautifully observed film of rich detail that follows the daily work of a chambermaid at a high-end Mexican hotel.

Key Cast: Gabriela Cartol

U.S. Distributor: Kino Lorber

Mongolia

“The Steed”

Director: Erdenebileg Ganbold

Logline: After being cruelly separated, a Mongolian boy and his horse brave the unforgiving wilds during the Russian Revolution to be reunited.

Key Cast: Ariunbold Erdenebayar

Sales: Media Luna

Montenegro

“Neverending Past”

Director: Andro Martinović

Logline: Three stories about fathers and sons, set in three different eras, in which they find themselves in borderline situations.

Key Cast: Lazar Ristovski,

Tihomir Stanić

Sales: Artikulacija Prod.

Morocco

“Adam”

Director: Maryam Touzani

Logline: The character-driven, Casablanca-set drama shows how a pregnant stranger changes the lives of a mother and her young daughter.

Key Cast: Nisrine Erradi, Lubna Azabal, Douae Belkhaouda

U.S.Distributor: Strand Releasing

Nepal

“Bulbul”

Director: Binod Paudel

Logline: A woman, whose husband has been missing for years, drives a taxi in order to support her paralyzed father-in-law and young daughter.

Key Cast: Swastima Khadka, Mukun Bhusal

Sales: Awaken Film Factory

Netherlands

“Instinct”

Director: Halina Reijn

Logline: A psychological thriller about an experienced psychologist working in a penal institution who becomes obsessed with a sex offender that appears to be ready to return to society.

Key Cast: Carice van Houten, Marwan Kenzari

Sales: Films Boutique

North Macedonia

“Honeyland”

Director: Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Logline: The livelihood of the last in a long line of wild beekeepers is thrown into turmoil by the arrival of an itinerant family.

Key Cast: Hatidze Muratova, Nazife Muratova, Hussein Sam

U.S. Distributor: Neon

Norway

“Out Stealing Horses”

Director: Hans Petter Noland

Logline: A new neighbor makes 67-year-old Trond remember 1948, the summer he turned 15, and his father’s betrayal and disappearance.

Key Cast: Stellan Skarsgard, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann

Sales: TrustNordisk

Pakistan

“Laal Kabootar”

Director: Kamal Khan

Logline: A dark and gritty Karachi-based crime drama.

Key Cast: Ahmad Ali Akber, Mansha Pasha, Ali Kazmi

Sales: Nehr Ghar Films

Palestine

“It Must Be Heaven”

Director: Elia Suleiman

Logline: However far a Palestinian man travels, from Paris to New York, something always reminds him of home.

Key Cast: Elia Suleiman

Sales: Wild Bunch

Panama

“Everybody Changes”

Director: Arturo Montenegro

Logline: Federico struggles to keep his family together and save his own life when he chooses to undergo

gender reassignment surgery in Thailand.

Key Cast: Arantxa de Juan, Gaby Gnazzo, Jassiel

Sales: Q Films

Peru

“Retablo”

Director: Alvaro Delgado Aparicio

Logline: High in the remote mountains of Peru, 14-year-old Segundo is being groomed to follow his father’s footsteps in the traditional folk art of retablo-making. But his father harbors a heartbreaking secret.

Key Cast: Magaly Solier, Amiel Cayo, Junior Bejar

U.S. Distributor: Wolfe Releasing

Philippines

“Verdict”

Director: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Logline: Joy and her 6-year-old daughter, Angel, live in Manila, with her abusive husband, Dante, a small-time criminal.

Key Cast: Max Eigenmann, Kristoffer King, Lourdes Javelosa-Indunan

Sales: Films Boutique

Poland

“Corpus Christi”

Director: Jan Komasa

Logline: Twenty-year-old Daniel experiences a spiritual transformation while living in a youth detention center. He wants to become a priest, but it seems impossible because of his criminal record.

Key Cast: Bartosz Bielenia, Eliza Rycembel, Aleksandra Konieczna

U.S. Distributor: Film Movement

Portugal

“The Domain”

Director: Tiago Guedes

Logline: On the south bank of the River Tagus, a wealthy Portuguese family that owns one of the largest estates in Europe begins to delve into the secrets of its mysterious homestead.

Key Cast: Albano Jerónimo, Sandra Faleiro, Miguel Borges

Sales: Alfama Films

Romania

“The Whistlers”

Director: Corneliu Porumboiu

Logline: Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law.

Key Cast: Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, Rodica Lazar

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Russia

“Beanpole”

Director: Kantemir Balagov

Logline: Two young women search for meaning and hope as they struggle to rebuild their lives amidst the ruins of 1945 Leningrad.

Key Cast: Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Vasilisa Perelygina, Andrey Bykov

U.S. Distributor: Kino Lorber

Saudi Arabia

“The Perfect Candidate”

Director: Haifaa Al Mansour

Logline: An ambitious young doctor working in a small-town clinic in Saudi Arabia winds up running in her local elections.

Key Cast: Mila Alzahrani, Dhay, Nourah Al Awad

U.S. Distributor: Picturehouse

Senegal

“Atlantics”

Director: Mati Diop

Logline: In a suburb of Dakar, Ada, 17, is in love with Souleiman, a young construction worker. But she has been promised to another man.

Key Cast: Ndeye Binta Sané, Amadou Am, Ibrahima Traoré

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Serbia

“King Petar the First”

Director: Petar Ristovski

Logline: Film is set during WWI, and inspired by a true story about the Serbian king Petar Karađorđević, the first strictly constitutional monarch.

Key Cast: Lazar Ristovski, Radovan Vujović, Milan Kolak

Sales: Zillion Film

Singapore

“A Land Imagined”

Director: Yeo Siew Hua

Logline: An insomniac policeman investigates the disappearance of a Chinese migrant worker in this Singapore noir.

Key Cast: Peter Yu, Xiaoyi Liu, Luna Kwok

Sales: Visit Films

Slovakia

“Let There Be Light”

Director: Marko Škop

Logline: A relatable state-of-the-nation drama that highlights xenophobia, religious hypocrisy and the rise of the extreme right in a small Slovak village.

Key Cast: Milan Ondrík, František Beleš, Zuzana Konečná

Sales: Loco Films

Slovenia

“History of Love”

Director: Sonja Prosenc

Logline: In the process of coming to terms with the death of her mother, 17-year-old Iva slowly immerses herself in a strange, almost dreamlike world, far from reality.

Key Cast: Doroteja Nadrah, Kristoffer Joner, Zita Fusco

Sales: Monoo

South Africa

“Knuckle City”

Director: Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Logline: An aging boxer’s shot at a big prize fight offers him one last chance at saving his family, but drags him into the criminal underbelly of the gritty township.

Key Cast: Bongile Mantsai, Thembekile Komani, Faniswa Yisa

Sales: AAA Entertainment

South Korea

“Parasite”

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Logline: The 2019 Cannes Palme d’Or winner is a

pitch-black tragicomedy about social inequality in South Korea.

Key Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong

U.S. Distributor: Neon

Spain

“Pain and Glory”

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Logline: An aging filmmaker explores the emotional scars that underlie his own physical frailty in this remarkably mature metafiction.

Key Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz

U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Sweden

“And Then We Danced”

Director: Levan Akin

Logline: Both a love letter to traditional Georgian dance and a story about someone who wants to break the norm, it centers on a gifted young performer struggling with the expectations of tradition and family while increasingly giddy over a forbidden love.

Key Cast: Levan Gelbakhiani, Bachi Valishvili, Ana Javakishvili

U.S. Distributor: Music Box Films

Switzerland

“Wolkenbruch’s Wondrous Journey Into the Arms of a Shiksa”

Director: Michael Steiner

Logline: Motti Wolkenbruch strays from the expectations of his overbearing mother and his Orthodox upbringing when he falls for a non-Jewish classmate, a “shiksa,” in this Yiddish-inflected comedy.

Key Cast: Joel Basman, Inge Maux, Udo Samuel

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Taiwan

“Dear Ex”

Directors: Mag Hsu, Chih-Yen Hsu

Logline: A comic melodrama in which a teenager becomes trapped in the middle of a bitter feud between his mother and a free-spirited man, who is both the lover and insurance beneficiary of his recently deceased father.

Key Cast: Roy Chiu, Ying-Xuan Hsieh, Spark Chen

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Thailand

“Krasue: Inhuman Kiss”

Director: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri

Logline: A supernatural creature infects an ordinary woman with a curse that causes her head to detach from her body at night and devour nearby cattle.

Key Cast: Phantira Pipityakorn, Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang, Sapol Assawamunkong

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Tunisia

“Dear Son”

Director: Mohamed Ben Attia

Logline: The lives of an about-to-retire forklift operator and his wife revolve around their only son, who is preparing for his school exams. One day, the teen suddenly disappears.

Key Cast: Mohamed Dhrif, Mouna Mejri, Zakaria

Ben Ayed

Sales: Luxbox

Turkey

“Commitment — Asli”

Director: Semih Kaplanoglu

Logline: The first of a planned trilogy, this drama centers

on a young mother who

hires a nanny in order to return to work.

Key Cast: Kubra Kip, Ece Yuksel, Umur Kurt

Sales: ATV

Ukraine

“Homeward”

Director: Nariman Aliev

Logline: A visually striking, father-and-son-bonding drama unfolds against the backdrop of a fraught road trip from Kyiv to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Key Cast: Akhtem Seitablayev, Remzi Bilyalov, Dariya Barihashvili

Sales: Wild Bunch

U.K.

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Director: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Logline: Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine.

Key Cast: Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lily Banda

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Uruguay

“The Moneychanger”

Director: Federico Veiroj

Logline: An amoral currency trader winds up laundering some of the dirtiest money in Latin America during an era of military dictatorships, political expediency, brutality and corruption.

Key Cast: Daniel Hendler, Dolores Fonzi, Luís Machín

Sales: Film Factory

Uzbekistan

“Hot Bread”

Director: Umid Khamdamov

Logline: Teen Zulfiya longs to leave the home she shares with her grandmother in a sleepy village and join her mother in the city.

Key Cast: Zarina Ergasheva, Feruza Saidova, Munavvara Abdullayeva

Sales: Uzbekistan Republican Film Distribution Centre

Venezuela

“Being Impossible”

Director: Patricia Ortega

Logline: A powerful, encouraging drama about freedom, self-determination, our bodies and our lives.

Key Cast: Lucia Bedoya, Maria Elena Duque

Sales: Media Luna

Vietnam

“Furie”

Director: Le Van Kiet

Logline: When a little girl is snatched by a trafficking ring, the kidnappers soon find they messed with the wrong child. Her mother, a notorious former gang leader, is on their trail and will go to any lengths to bring her child home.

Key Cast: Veronica Ngo, Phan Thanh Nhien, Cat Vi

U.S. Distributor: Well Go USA