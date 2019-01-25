×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Confession: How Oscar Has Fried My Brain

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley

I recently received an invitation to a Jan. 5 wedding, and my first thought was “Are they insane? Why are they getting married on Golden Globes weekend?”

Then I realized that not everyone in the world centers their lives around awards season. I slowly came to a more shocking realization: Maybe I’ve gotten a little too showbiz for my own good.

When I thought about it, I found other dismaying evidence to back this up.

» I read the tweet of a friend, who was praising the classical beauty and history of the Capitol Building. He then posted a photo on Instagram of the Washington Capitol in D.C. I had assumed he was writing about the Capitol Records building.

» On a trip to Sicily (which, BTW, is highly recommended), I went to Mount Etna with a friend who’s a local. We were atop a mountain of rock and dirt, which he said had been a level field until 2002. The eruption that year had created lava that became about eight stories’ worth of rugged new terrain that we were standing on. Then he got out his cell phone and called his girlfriend. I was standing there, and my second thought was about the awesome power of nature. But my first thought was: How does he get phone reception here, but I can’t get a signal driving through Laurel Canyon?

Related

» In November, Variety and Rolling Stone posted a package of stories on criminal justice reform. In the first planning meeting, several people agreed we should reach out to Mike Lee. And I thought “I love Mike Leigh, but why are we talking to a British director about the American legal system?” It finally sunk in that they meant the Utah senator.

» As I was being seated at a restaurant, I noticed three people at the next table, all silently staring at their laps. After a moment, they simultaneously said “Amen” and started eating. It never occurred to me they were saying grace; I assumed that each was reading emails on their iPhones.

» I was called for jury duty. The judge, Henry J. Hall, explained the jury procedure, offering anecdotes and examples, talked about the case and what was expected from jurors. He was charismatic, made eye contact, and explained things clearly. And I kept thinking “Somebody needs to give this guy his own syndicated show.”

» I drove past the Beverly Hilton and noticed limos and Town Cars lining up in the driveway, with a black-tie crowd walking toward the hotel. I tried hard to remember what the showbiz event was tonight. It turned out there wasn’t one. Some OTHER industry was having a gala that evening. I was aware there are other industries in the world but I’d overlooked the possibility that they would have a black-tie event at the Hilton.

» When a TV anchor said “There are two Oscar stories in the news,” I had only one logical conclusion and I sat up to listen. But it turned out to be updates on Oscar Pistorius and Oscar de la Hoya.

» I heard on the news that the government was planning “enhanced health screenings” and I immediately wondered if the screenings will be followed by a Q&A.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • jobeth williams First Time in Variety

    JoBeth Williams on Early Stage Roles, Brutal 'Poltergeist' Shoot

    JoBeth Williams’ acting career includes such films as “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Poltergeist” and “The Big Chill,” but she says her true passion remains theater. The actress credits her Brown University acting coach Jim Barnhill with helping her develop her craft. After graduating, Williams became a member of the Trinity Repertory Theater Company in Providence, R.I., [...]

  • Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up 'The Humorist,'

    Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up 'The Humorist,' Directed by 'Leto' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent M-appeal has picked up the rights to black comedy “The Humorist,” directed by Michael Idov, one of the scriptwriters of “Leto,” a competition title at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. “The Humorist,” which makes its market premiere at Berlin’s European Film Market on Feb. 8, stars Aleksey Agranovich, Alisa Khazanova and Yuri [...]

  • Blake Lively

    Blake Lively's Action-Thriller 'Rhythm Section' Moves to Thanksgiving (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a strategic decision, Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of “The Rhythm Section,” the studio’s action-franchise hopeful starring Blake Lively, from February to Nov. 22. Insiders familiar with the studio’s thinking said the new date is attractive for several reasons, including the holiday box office boon. The gritty spy tale, adapted from Mark Burnell’s novels surrounding [...]

  • Alan Alda SAG Lifetime Acheivement Award

    SAG Life Achievement Award Honoree Alan Alda Proves Nice Guys Can Finish First

    Alan Alda is set to receive the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award during the 25th Annual SAG Awards on Jan. 27 from Tom Hanks: a canny tribute to career excellence passing between one generation’s most beloved actor and the next. But unlike Hanks, whose off-screen goodness is repeatedly and almost without exception reinforced in [...]

  • Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable Cover Story

    Variety Nominated for GLAAD Media Award for Overall Magazine Coverage of LGBTQ Issues

    Variety is not just nominated for one particular story for a GLAAD Media Award. Instead, the magazine has snagged a nom for overall magazine coverage of LGBTQ issues. In addition to Variety‘s almost daily coverage of LGBTQ stories across its online and digital platforms, the magazine published its first transgender issue in August featuring a [...]

  • Michael Jackson Sundance protest

    Michael Jackson Documentary: Police Outnumber Protestors at Sundance Premiere

    Police outnumbered protestors at the world premiere of “Leaving Neverland,” a new documentary that examines the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson that debuts at the Sundance Film Festival. Park City’s finest here to corral a total of two (2) protesters at the Michael Jackson accuser doc #leavingneverland pic.twitter.com/f5DdRJPxM9 — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad