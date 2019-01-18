×
'A Quiet Place,' 'Roma,' 'Jack Ryan' Among Golden Reel Nominees for Sound Editing

Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

A Quiet Place Roma Jack Ryan
CREDIT: Paramount/Netflix/Amazon

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced nominations for its 66th annual Golden Reel Awards Friday.

On the film side, “First Man,” Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “A Quiet Place” and “Roma” led the way with three nominations each. Musical dramas “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born” received two, as did “The Favourite.”

Among broadcast entries, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Vikings” and “Westworld” each landed three nominations.

Previously announced, director Antoine Fuqua will receive the MPSE’s Filmmaker Award, while sound editor Stephen H. Flick will receive the group’s Career Achievement Award.

Full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the 66th Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Short Form Animation
“Bilby”
“Bird Karma”
“Crow: The Legend”
“Lost Property Office”
“Overwatch: Reunion”
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” – “Mystic Mayhem”
“Spy Kids: Mission Critical” – “The Vinyl Countdown”
“Star Wars: Rebels” – The World Between Worlds”
“Steven Universe” – “Reunited”

Non-Theatrical Animation
“Batman: Gotham by Gaslight”
“The Death of Superman”
“Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High”
“Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash”
“Next Gen”
“Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay”
“Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia”

Feature Film – Animation
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Peter Rabbit”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Smallfoot”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Non-Theatrical Documentary
“All or Nothing: Michigan Wolverines” – “Be the Game Changer”
“Bobby Kennedy for President” – “I’d Like to Serve”
“Gymkhana Files” – “Where it All Began”
“Medal of Honor”
“Operation Odessa”
“Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin”
“Watergate”
“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”

Feature Film: Documentary
“Free Solo”
“Generation Wealth”
“McQueen”
“Quincy”
“Shirkers”
“Three Identical Strangers”
“They Shall Not Grow Old”
“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor”

Gaming: Computer Cinematic
“Battlefield V”
“God of War”
“League of Legends”
“Spider-Man”
“World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth”

Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play
“Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey”
“Battlefield V”
“God of War”
“Shadow of the Tomb Raider”
“Spider-Man”

Non-Theatrical Feature
“The Christmas Chronicles”
“Extinction”
“Game Over Man”
“My Dinner With Hervé”
“Tau”

Special Venue
“Age of Sail”
“Backyard Wilderness”
“DreamWorks Theater Presents: Kung Fu Panda” – “The Emperor’s Quest”
“Spheres”
“Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks VR”

Feature Film: Foreign
“2.0”
“Capernaum”
“Cold War”
“The Guilty”
“The Happy Prince”
“Never Look Away”
“Redbad”
“Winter Brothers”

Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00
“Ballers” – “This is Not Our World”
“Barry” – “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going”
“Everything Sucks!” – “We Were Merely Freshmen”
“The Good Place” – “Janet(s)”
“Kidding” – “The Cookie”
“One Day at a Time” – “Homecoming”
“Star Trek: Short Treks” – “The Brightest Star”
“Sweetbitter” – “Now Your Tongue is Coded”
“Young Sheldon” – “An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius”

Broadcast Media: Short Form – Music / Musical
“The Alienist” – “A Fruitful Partnership”
“American Horror Story” – “The End”
“The Americans” – “Harvest”
“Fortitude” – “Season 3, Episode 4”
“Homecoming” – “Stop”
“Maniac” – “Windmills”
“McMafia” – “Season 1, Episode 4”
“One Strange Rock” – “Home”
“Vikings” – “Moments of Vision”

Broadcast Media: Short Form – Dialogue / ADR
“The Americans” – “Harvest”
“Atlanta” – “Teddy Perkins”
“Better Call Saul” – “Talk”
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Holly”
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” – “Three Lives and Counting”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – “The Wolf”
“Vikings” – “Moments of Vision”
“The X-Files” – “This”

Broadcast Media: Short Form – Effects / Foley
“Atlanta” – “Teddy Perkins”
“The First” – “Near and Far”
“Nightflyers” – “Torches and Pitchforks”
“The Terror” – “Go For Broke”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – “French Connection”
“Vikings” – “Moments of Vision”
“The Walking Dead” – “A New Beginning”
“The X-Files” – “My Struggle”

Broadcast Media: Single Presentation
“Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence”
“Collateral”
“Dirty Computer”
“King Lear”
“Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”

Broadcast Media: Longform – Music / Musical
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – “Manhunt”
“Counterpart” – “Birds of a Feather”
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “The World”
“The Little Drummer Girl” – “Part 3”
“Marvel’s Luke Cage” – “I Get Physical”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “We’re Going to the Catskills”
“Ozark” – “Gold Coast”
“Westworld” – “Riddle of the Sphinx”

Broadcast Media: Longform – Dialogue / ADR
“Altered Carbon” – “Out of the Past”
“Better Call Saul” – “Winner”
“Bodyguard” – “Season 1, Episode 2”
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “The Last Ceremony”
“House of Cards” – “Chapter 73”
“Marvel’s Daredevil” – “Blindsided”
“Narcos: Mexico” – “Just Say No”
“Ozark” – “Gold Coast”
“Westworld” – “Riddle of the Sphinx” – HBO

Broadcast Media: Longform – Effects / Foley
“Altered Carbon” – “Out of the Past”
“Castle Rock” – “Severance”
“The Haunting of Hill House” – “Two Storms”
“Homeland” – “All In”
“The Man in the High Castle” – “Jahr Null”
“Patrick Melrose” – “Bad News”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – “Pilot””
“Westworld” – “Virtu e Fortuna”

Feature Film – Music Underscore
“Aquaman”
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“First Man”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Feature Film – Musical
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“A Star is Born”

Feature Film – Dialogue / ADR
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Green Book”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
“A Star is Born”

Feature Film – Effects / Foley
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Black Panther”
“Deadpool 2”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“A Quiet Place”
“Ready Player One”
“Roma”

Verna Fields Student Filmmaker Award
“The Beacon” – Chapman University
“Crush” – USC Film School
“Edison’s Diorama” – Chapman University
“Facing It” – National Film and Television School
“Fish Boy” – National Film and Television School
“Inanimate” – National Film and Television School
“Police” – National Film and Television School
“So Far, So Good” – Fryderyk Chopin University of Music

