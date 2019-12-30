×
Golden Globes 2020: The Ultimate Party Guide

Marc Malkin

Mahershala Ali

Say goodbye to the holiday season and hello to the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts its annual shindig at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, but some actually get an early start on the partying four days before at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s opening night awards gala.

Then it’s time to race back into town for all of the weekend’s pre- and post-Globe soirées.

Here, Variety gives you the ultimate party guide to all things Golden Globes.

Make sure to check back for updates.

Thursday, Jan. 2
Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala 
The fest kicks off by honoring Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Zack Gottsagen, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver and Jamie Foxx.
Palm Springs Convention Center
277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs
5-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3
AACTA International Awards
“The Irishman” leads with six nominations, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with five.
Mondrian Hotel
8440 Sunset Blvd.
6 p.m.

AFI Awards Luncheon
The organization recognizes the 10 best films and 10 best television programs of the year. “Parasite” and “Fleabag” receive special distinctions.
Four Seasons Hotel
300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills
11:30 a.m.

Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch Brunch
Robert De Niro, Lena Waithe and Todd Phillips accept creative impact honors at the annual morning soirée.
Parker Palm Springs
4200 E Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs
9:30-11:30 a.m.

W Magazine
The fashion monthly celebrates its annual best performances issue.
Chateau Marmont
8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4
Art of Elysium Heaven Gala
Ashley and Topher Grace are honored with the Spirit of Elysium Award at the 13th annual event.
The Hollywood Palladium
6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
6:30 p.m.

BAFTA Tea Party
Toasting all things British with Cynthia Erivo, Taron Egerton, Dean-Charles Chapman and Jared Harris, among others.
Four Seasons Hotel
300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles
2-5 p.m.

Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira and Michael B. JordanVariety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch, Arrivals, Palm Springs, USA - 04 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch
Expected nominees include Willem Dafoe, Adam Driver, Olivia Wilde, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Lulu Wang and Lorene Scafaria.
BOA Steakhouse
9200 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
11 a.m.

Gold Meets Golden
Celebrating Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Summer Paralympic Games athletes, presented by the Coca-Cola Company, with Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Eddie Murphy, Beanie Feldstein, Matt Bomer, Chrissy Metz, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Greg Louganis, Nadia Comaneci and Kristi Yamaguchi.
Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate
1008 Elden Way, Beverly Hills
11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lionsgate
The studio toasts “Bombshell” and “Knives Out.”
Chateau Marmont
8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
8 p.m.

Netflix
The streamer celebrates “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” “The Crown,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Politician,” “Russian Doll” and more.
Cecconi’s
8764 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood
5-7 p.m.

Octavia Spencer, Tatyana McFadden and Jessica Chastain6th Annual Gold Meets Golden Brunch, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Variety/Shutterstock

Sunday, Jan. 5
Golden Globes
Beverly Hilton
International Ballroom
Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the evening also includes Tom Hanks receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres being honored with the Carol Burnett Award. Pierce Brosnan’s sons Paris and Dylan Brosnan serve as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors.
5 p.m.

Official Golden Globes Viewing Party and After Party
Beverly Hilton
Wilshire Garden
Guests watch the telecast followed by the night’s winners stopping by to get their trophies engraved at the white-glove service engraving station.
2:30 p.m.

* All post-parties below begin immediately following the Globes telecast
Amazon Studios
Beverly Hilton
The Stardust Ballroom

HBO & Warner Media
Beverly Hilton
Circa 55 Restaurant, poolside

Netflix
9900 Wilshire at Merv Griffin Way

Rachel Brosnahan, Timothee Chalamet and Alex BorsteinAmazon Golden Globes After Party sponsored by Audi, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

NBCUniversal
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Jean-Georges Restaurant
9850 Wilshire Blvd.

UTA
La Dolce Vita
9785 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Walt Disney Company
Beverly Hilton
The Disney Terrace, aka the roof deck

Warner Bros. & InStyle
Beverly Hilton
Oasis Courtyard

WME
Chateau Marmont
8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

