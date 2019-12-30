Golden Globes 2020: The Ultimate Party Guide

Say goodbye to the holiday season and hello to the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts its annual shindig at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, but some actually get an early start on the partying four days before at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s opening night awards gala.

Then it’s time to race back into town for all of the weekend’s pre- and post-Globe soirées.

Here, Variety gives you the ultimate party guide to all things Golden Globes.



Thursday, Jan. 2

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

The fest kicks off by honoring Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Zack Gottsagen, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver and Jamie Foxx.

Palm Springs Convention Center

277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs

5-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

AACTA International Awards

“The Irishman” leads with six nominations, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with five.

Mondrian Hotel

8440 Sunset Blvd.

6 p.m.

AFI Awards Luncheon

The organization recognizes the 10 best films and 10 best television programs of the year. “Parasite” and “Fleabag” receive special distinctions.

Four Seasons Hotel

300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills

11:30 a.m.

Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch Brunch

Robert De Niro, Lena Waithe and Todd Phillips accept creative impact honors at the annual morning soirée.

Parker Palm Springs

4200 E Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs

9:30-11:30 a.m.

W Magazine

The fashion monthly celebrates its annual best performances issue.

Chateau Marmont

8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Art of Elysium Heaven Gala

Ashley and Topher Grace are honored with the Spirit of Elysium Award at the 13th annual event.

The Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

6:30 p.m.

BAFTA Tea Party

Toasting all things British with Cynthia Erivo, Taron Egerton, Dean-Charles Chapman and Jared Harris, among others.

Four Seasons Hotel

300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles

2-5 p.m.

Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch

Expected nominees include Willem Dafoe, Adam Driver, Olivia Wilde, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Lulu Wang and Lorene Scafaria.

BOA Steakhouse

9200 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

11 a.m.

Gold Meets Golden

Celebrating Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Summer Paralympic Games athletes, presented by the Coca-Cola Company, with Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Eddie Murphy, Beanie Feldstein, Matt Bomer, Chrissy Metz, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Greg Louganis, Nadia Comaneci and Kristi Yamaguchi.

Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate

1008 Elden Way, Beverly Hills

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lionsgate

The studio toasts “Bombshell” and “Knives Out.”

Chateau Marmont

8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

8 p.m.

Netflix

The streamer celebrates “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” “The Crown,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Politician,” “Russian Doll” and more.

Cecconi’s

8764 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood

5-7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Golden Globes

Beverly Hilton

International Ballroom

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the evening also includes Tom Hanks receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres being honored with the Carol Burnett Award. Pierce Brosnan’s sons Paris and Dylan Brosnan serve as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors.

5 p.m.

Official Golden Globes Viewing Party and After Party

Beverly Hilton

Wilshire Garden

Guests watch the telecast followed by the night’s winners stopping by to get their trophies engraved at the white-glove service engraving station.

2:30 p.m.

* All post-parties below begin immediately following the Globes telecast

Amazon Studios

Beverly Hilton

The Stardust Ballroom

HBO & Warner Media

Beverly Hilton

Circa 55 Restaurant, poolside

Netflix

9900 Wilshire at Merv Griffin Way

NBCUniversal

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Jean-Georges Restaurant

9850 Wilshire Blvd.

UTA

La Dolce Vita

9785 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Walt Disney Company

Beverly Hilton

The Disney Terrace, aka the roof deck

Warner Bros. & InStyle

Beverly Hilton

Oasis Courtyard

WME

Chateau Marmont

8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood