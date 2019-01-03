×

How to Watch This Year's Golden Globe-Nominated Films and Shows

We’re days away from the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, and if you want to catch up on the nominees, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to watch or stream the films, television shows and miniseries competing for an award.

As announced last month, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host this year’s ceremony, which airs on NBC this Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.  You can stream the show live through Hulu.com or the Hulu app. The site is currently offering a one-month free trial for new users (sign up here).

Here’s a look at the nominees for this year’s Golden Globes, along with information on where and how to watch them before the big day.

Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Black Panther” – stream here via Amazon
“BlacKkKlansman” – stream here via Amazon
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – see tickets and current showtimes
“If Beale Street Could Talk” – see tickets and current showtimes
“A Star Is Born” – see tickets and current showtimes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Crazy Rich Asians” – stream here via Amazon
“The Favourite” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Green Book” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Mary Poppins Returns” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Vice” – see tickets and current showtimes

Best Motion Picture – Animated
“Incredibles 2” – stream here via Amazon
“Isle of Dogs” – stream here via Amazon
“Mirai” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – see tickets and current showtimes

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
“Capernaum” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Girl” – stream here via iTunes
“Never Look Away” – see tickets and current showtimes
“Roma” – see tickets and current showtimes or stream on Netflix
“Shoplifters” – see tickets and current showtimes

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”) – stream here via Amazon
Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”) – stream here via Amazon
Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”) – stream here via Amazon
Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”) – stream here via Amazon
Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”) – stream here via Amazon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”) – stream here via Amazon
“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”) – stream here via Amazon
“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”) – stream here via Amazon
“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”) – stream here via Amazon
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”) – stream here via Amazon

Best Television Series – Drama
“The Americans” – stream here via Amazon
“Bodyguard” – stream here via Netflix
“Homecoming” – stream here via Amazon
“Killing Eve” – stream here via Amazon
“Pose” – stream here via Amazon

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Barry” (HBO) – stream here via Amazon
“The Good Place” (NBC) – stream here via Amazon
“Kidding” (Showtime) – stream here via Amazon
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) – stream here via Netflix
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) – stream here via Amazon (or watch for free with an Amazon Prime 30-day trial)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Alienist” (TNT) – stream here via Amazon
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX) – stream here via Amazon
“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime) – stream here via Amazon
“Sharp Objects” (HBO) – stream here via Amazon
“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon) – stream here via Amazon (or watch for free with an Amazon Prime 30-day trial)

