Golden Globes 2019 Presenters Include Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Antonio Banderas, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Lucy Liu are just a few of the big names set to present at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards telecast on Jan. 6.

The second batch of presenters for the star-studded spectacle has been announced. Yesterday the Hollywood Foreign Press announced a list names (including Harrison Ford and Lupita Nyong’o) as presenters, and today it has finalized that roundup.

Additional celebrity presenters will now include: Chris Pine, Gina Rodriguez, Rachel Weisz, Kristen Bell, Steve Carell, Taron Egerton, Olivia Colman, Richard Gere, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, and Megan Mullally.

The three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and air live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT and 8-11 p.m. ET.

Lady Gaga won for best performance by an actress in a limited series by playing a on “American Horror Story.” Emily Blunt was awarded a Golden Globe for her work on “Gideon’s Daughter” in 2007, but she’s also a six-time nominee. Banderas is a four-time nominee and is currently in the running for best performance by an actor in a limited series for “Genius.” Nicole Kidman is a five-time Golden Globe Award winner and fourteen-time award nominee. 

