Netflix Dominates Golden Globe Nominations With ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Unbelievable,’ ‘The Crown’

Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” a searing look at the end of a relationship, capped a big morning for Netflix, nabbing a leading six Golden Globe nominations. The streaming giant, which has invested billions of dollars in original content in recent years, also led the field on the television front, scoring four nominations apiece for “The Crown” and “Unbelievable.” In total, Netflix nabbed 34 Golden Globe nominations across television and film, dominating the competition and outpacing any other entertainment company.

Another Netflix release, Martin Scorsese’s gangland epic “The Irishman,” picked up five Globe nominations, tying with Quentin Tarantino’s ode to the golden age of movies “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” for the second most nods. HBO’s “Chernobyl,” the story of a nuclear disaster that became an unlikely water-cooler hit, tied with “Unbelievable” and “The Crown,” picking up four nominations.

Monday’s nominations are a sign of a new world order in Hollywood, one that is increasingly dominated by streaming services. Along with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime had big mornings, scoring nominations for the likes of “Catch-22” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” while Apple’s newly launched subscription platform picked up three nods for “The Morning Show.” That competition will only intensify. Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney Plus, in November, and Comcast and WarnerMedia are preparing their own Netflix-challengers, Peacock and HBOMax, respectively.

In the best comedy series race, last year’s victor “The Kominsky Method,” another Netflix series, will do battle with HBO’s “Barry,” Amazon’s “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Netflix’s own “The Politician.” Reigning best drama winner “The Americans” wasn’t eligible, having ended its run. That leaves the race between HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “Succession,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Apple’s “The Morning Show,” and Netflix’s “The Crown.”

The film directing category failed to nominate any female filmmakers, shutting out the likes of Greta Gerwig for her work on “Little Women” or Lulu Wang for “The Farewell.” Instead, the category consisted of Scorsese, Tarantino, Bong Jong-Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), and Todd Phillips (“Joker”). Unlike the Oscars, Globe voters divide the drama and musical/comedy categories. That means that “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is competing for the best comedy prize, alongside “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Dolemite is My Name,” and “Rocketman.” “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” will instead duke it out in the best drama category along with “Joker,” “1917,” and “The Two Popes.”

The annual ceremony, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is the most idiosyncratic, boozy, and outrageous stop in a marathon awards season. It’s not always an accurate bell-weather for future Oscars success. In 2017, for instance, the Globes went with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” for best picture, drama over eventual Academy Award victor “The Shape of Water” and in 2015 “The Revenant” beat out “Spotlight” at the Globes only to lose to the newspaper drama at the Oscars. Last year’s winners did align, with “Green Book” nabbing best drama en route to its Oscar night triumph.

Its membership, consisting of just under 100 journalists, has been criticized for being too insular. In contrast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has more than 7,000 voting members who work in the film business. Whatever the case may be, Globes voters have made some unorthodox choices over the years. Its decision, for instance, to nominate such critically derided films as “The Tourist” and “Burlesque” have raised eyebrows, as has the behavior of some of its members. Former HFPA president Aida Takla-O’Reilly’s 2018 profile of Drew Barrymore for EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine went viral due to its numerous errors and head-scratching assertion that the actress was “unstable in her relationships.” Takla-O’Reilly’s predecessor as HFPA chief, Philip Berk, was publicly accused of sexual harassment by Brendan Fraser, with the actor claiming that Berk groped him at a 2003 party.

But even if it lacks the prestige of the Oscars or the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Globes has become a must-see event, beloved by celebrities because the champagne flows freely and the evening boasts an intimate setting and clubby atmosphere (the Globes is hosted in the dining room of the Beverly Hilton whereas the Oscars unfolds in the cavernous Dolby Theatre).

The 2020 edition promises to be star-studded. The best actor in a drama race includes such A-listers as Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), along with respected character actor Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”). The best actor in a comedy category includes James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, here honored for his witty turn as a detective in “Knives Out.” He will compete against Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”),,Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”), and Roman Griffin Davis, the teenage performer who made his acting debut with “Jojo Rabbit.”

Best actress in a comedy is a mixture of veterans such as Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”) and Emma Thompson (“Late Night”), and rising stars Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), and Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”). The best actress in a drama race will be between Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), and two shape-shifters in Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), here honored for their chameleonic turns as Megyn Kelly and Judy Garland.

Even as some creative talent were fielding congratulatory calls and emails on Monday morning, others were shuffling through condolence messages. Robert De Niro and Adam Sandler scored some of the best reviews of their careers for their work in “The Irishman” and “Uncut Gems,” but failed to make the grade with Globes voters. Likewise, Sandra Oh, honored last year for “Killing Eve,” was shut out. Perhaps most shocking was the fact that “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s look at the Central Park jogger case, was completely ignored by the Globes despite widespread critical acclaim.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Gervais, the creator of “The Office,” who skewered Hollywood and the HFPA in four previous appearances as emcee. He takes over for Andy Samberg and Oh, who co-hosted last year’s Globes.

More to come…