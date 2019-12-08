‘For Sama’ Wins Best Feature at International Documentary Association Awards

Syrian Civil War diary “For Sama” has won the best feature award from the International Documentary Association for Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts.

The award was presented by Frances Fisher on Saturday night at the 35th Annual IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The first-time award for Best Director went to Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert for “American

Factory,” which explores a Chinese company taking over a shuttered General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio. The film was acquired by Netflix in association with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions following its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, won the Best Music Documentary. The film centers in Beyoncé and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Beyoncé also wrote and executive produced the film, which premiered on Netflix on April 17.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland,” which focused on sexual abuse allegations against singer Michael Jackson, won the Best Multi-Part Documentary award for director-producer Dan Reed and executive producers Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Popular on Variety

Carol Dysinger’s “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)” received

the award for Best Short. The Macedonian beekeeping documentary “Honeyland,” by directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, took the Best Cinematography and the IDA’s Pare Lorentz Award. Alisar Hasan and Feras Fayyad won the writing award for their work on “The Cave,” centered on an underground Syrian hospital.

“For Sama” takes place during five years of the Syrian civil war in Aleppo, starting with the escalation of the conflict in 2012, and following al-Kateab’s life as she falls in love with a medical student, is married, gives birth to her daughter Sama, and reluctantly flees Syria with her husband and infant daughter. “For Sama” had its world premiere in March at the SXSW Festival and won the documentary feature competition’s grand jury and audience awards.

Al-Kateab also received IDA’s Courage Under Fire Award on Saturday. “For Sama” topped nine other finalists — “Advocate,” “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “The Biggest Little Farm,” “The Edge of Democracy,” “Honeyland,” “Midnight Family,” “One Child Nation,” and “Sea of Shadows.”

Guy Lodge praised “For Sama” in his Variety review: “Simple in concept and shattering in execution, blending hard-headed reportage with unguarded personal testimony, it’s you-are-there cinema of the most literal order.”

Simon Kilmurry, executive director of IDA, said the work of all the winners “boldly

engages with and responds to the tumultuous times we live in, it is a call for justice, it enlightens and entertains us, it gives us hope, and it introduces us to people, places, and ideas that will stay with us forever.”

Kilmurry also announced a new initiative – the IDA Global Grant, underwritten by Netflix. In its

first year the grant will provide a $25,000 cash award and ongoing support to an emerging

filmmaker from one of four countries – Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and India.

Previosly announced award included Cinereach being presented with the Pioneer Award for its support of filmmakers. The Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award went to Rachel Lears, whose film “Knock Down the House” won the Audience Award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

The Career Achievement Award was presented to Academy Award-winning director Freida Lee Mock. Mock has been nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for “Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision” in the documentary feature category.

Leah Remini received the inaugural Truth to Power Award for her work in exposing abuse within the Church of Scientology in her series “Leah Remini: Scientology and its Aftermath.” The Amicus Award went to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press for their work in defending press freedoms for almost 50 years.

Willie Garson hosted the ceremonies.

2019 IDA AWARD WINNERS

Best Feature

For Sama (Syria, UK / PBS Distribution, Channel 4, FRONTLINE. Director/Producer: Waad

al-Kateab. Director: Edward Watts)

Best Director

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (American Factory. USA / Netflix)

Best Short

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (Afghanistan, UK, USA / Lifetime

Films, A&E IndieFilms. Director: Carol Dysinger. Producer: Elena Andreicheva)

Best Curated Series

Dokumania (Denmark / Danish Broadcasting Corporation. Executive Producer: Anders Bruus)

Best Episodic Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (USA / Netflix. Executive Producers: Scott Dadich, Morgan

Neville, Dave O’Connor, Justin Wilkes and Jon Kamen)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

Leaving Neverland (USA / HBO. Director/Producer: Dan Reed. Executive Producers: Nancy

Abraham and Lisa Heller)

Best Short Form Series

A Moment in Mexico — The New York Times Op-Docs (Mexico, USA / The New York Times.

Executive Producer: Kathleen Lingo. Coordinating Producer: Lindsay Crouse)

Best Audio Documentary

A Sense of Quietness (UK / BBC Radio 4. Producer: Eleanor McDowall. Executive Producers:

Alan Hall and Rachel Hooper)

Best Music Documentary

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (USA / Netflix. Director/Producer: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Director: Ed Burke. Producers: Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

Brewed in Palestine (USA, Israel, Palestine / UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Director/Producer: Emma Schwartz)

Best Cinematography

Honeyland (Macedonia / NEON. Cinematographers: Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma)

Best Editing

Midnight Family (Mexico, USA / 1091. Editor: Luke Lorentzen. Co-Editor: Paloma López

Carrillo)

Best Music Score

The Raft (Denmark, Sweden, USA / Metrograph Pictures. Composer: Hans Appelqvist)

Best Writing

The Cave (Denmark, Syria, USA / National Geographic. Writers: Alisar Hasan and Feras

Fayyad)

Pare Lorentz Award

Honeyland (Macedonia / NEON. Director: Tamara Kotevska. Director/ Producer: Ljubomir

Stefanov. Producer: Atanas Georgiev)

Honorable Mention: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (Canada / Kino Lorber. Directors:

Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky. Producer: Nadia Tavazzani)

ABCNEWS VideoSource Award

Mike Wallace Is Here (USA / Magnolia Pictures. Director/Producer: Avi Belkin. Producers:

Rafael Marmor, John Battsek, Peggy Drexler and Christopher Leggett)

2019 IDA Documentary Awards Honorary Awards

Amicus Award: Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

Career Achievement Award: Freida Lee Mock

Courage Under Fire Award: Waad al-Kateab (For Sama)

Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award: Rachel Lears (Knock Down The House, The

Hand That Feeds)

Pioneer Award: Cinereach

Truth to Power Award: Leah Remini

Dano Nissen contributed to this report.