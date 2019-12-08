Critics’ Choice: ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Lead Movie Nominations

“The Irishman” has picked up the most film nominations for the 35th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The Martin Scorsese gangster drama goes into the awards show with 14 noms, including best picture, director, acting ensemble as well as best actor (Robert De Niro) and supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci).

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned 12 noms, Rounding out the top of the list are “Little Women” with nine nominations, “Marriage Story” with eight followed by “Jojo Rabbit,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” with seven each.

Scarlett Johansson is a double nominee for her work in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) picked up noms for director and their screenplays.

“Roma” picked up the best picture trophy last year as well prizes for director (Alfonso Cuarón), cinematography and best foreign film. Cuarón went onto win the Oscars for director, cinematography and foreign film, but the Academy named “Green Book” the year’s best picture.

Also at last year’s Critics’ Choice, “Vice” star Christian Bale won lead actor, Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) and Glenn Close (“The Wife”) tied in lead actress. Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) won in the supporting categories.

Popular on Variety

The Oscar lead actor went to Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) while Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) was recognized as lead actress. Ali and King followed their Critics’ Choice wins with Oscar gold.

Except for best picture, the Academy limits each Oscar category to five nominees. The Critics’ Choice have up to seven in many categories.

Though “The Favourite” went into the Critics’ Choice ceremony with the most noms last year, it only picked up one award for best acting ensemble.

The Critics’ Choice Awards gala, once again be hosted by Taye Diggs, will broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

The full list of film nominations is below:

BEST PICTURE

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

BEST COMEDY

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

“Us”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

BEST SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – “Wild Rose”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST SCORE

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

For the full list of 25th Annual Critics’ Choices Awards television nominees, click here.