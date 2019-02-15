×

‘Cold War’ Returns to Gold Standard on Cinematography

By

David's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski’s tale of star-crossed lovers in the aftermath of World War II, is framed in a distinctive squarish, 1.37:1 frame. With deep focus black-and-white photography by Pawlikowski’s fellow Pole Lukasz Zal, the film has been gaining interest beyond the lensing community — “Cold War” is nominated for three Oscars: foreign-language film, directing and cinematography. Zal has also received noms from the ASC and BAFTA, and took the Silver Frog at the Camerimage Festival in his native Poland.

The 1.37 frame, also known as Academy format, was the standard for many decades in Hollywood and beyond, until CinemaScope and other grander formats pushed the curtains wider. Innovations in lens technology — the anamorphic or “squeeze” lens that is popular again today — led the change. At the time, directors of photography embraced widescreen because it offered more elegant landscapes, expanded options for two-shots, and close-ups that kept the characters more solidly grounded in their environments. Today, digital camera and projection are allowing cinematographers significantly more freedom to use different ratios, even within the same film.

Related

Pawlikowski and Zal chose the format in part because it had worked so well in their previous film, “Ida,” which helped them break out on international scene and brought Zal his first Oscar nomination. Since then, Zal has also used a similar aspect ratio on “Loving Vincent,” which depicts Van Gogh’s final days using animation in the painter’s style, and Pawlikowski has framed docs in 1.37:1.

“It’s never one single thing that makes the decision,” says Zal. “In making ‘Ida,’ we discovered the powerful composition opportunities it offers. Personally, I was a little fed up with 16:9 and 1.85:1. In the square, you can play with it a little more, and it’s more like a painting or a poster. It also creates a link to older European films from the period.”

The arresting and austere visual approach often placed the camera higher, giving the actors extra headroom and emphasizing layers of depth and contrast in the background. “Ida” used a more tableau presentation, with shots unconnected by a master, but on “Cold War” the filmmakers moved the camera more and made more edits. Visual effects were extensive, mostly for compositing into Paris and making frames period-accurate.

“Sometimes we use composition to make the audience watch in a different way, and to feel the uncertainty of the characters,” says Zal. ”We trust intuition first.”
Zal says the switch required additional preparation. He had close to six months to work out the details with his director.

“We prepped for six months,” says Zal. “Everything was planned, but it’s important to be open to new ideas. Sometimes it’s a fine line between what is fresh and original and what is a mistake. But if you’re prepared, you are in a better position to take risks. … Our collaboration gave us the courage to take those risks, and to make a film that has authenticity and significance.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Isle of Dogs

    ‘Isle of Dogs’ Called for a Thousand Sophisticated Puppets

    Andy Gent says it was clear as soon as he read Wes Anderson’s script for “Isle of Dogs” that the project was very ambitious. It just took a while to understand exactly how ambitious. For example, it was originally estimated the animated movie would require between 300 and 400 puppets, the same number needed for [...]

  • Roger Guyett Integrated Old and New

    'Ready Player One' Integrated Familiar and New Characters for Spielberg's Take

    In helmer Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” a vast group of familiar characters and those created for the film had to be integrated into one story and some had to travel between two worlds. Visual-effects supervisor Roger Guyett knew he’d be working with multiple styles and sources to pull it off. Original characters including the [...]

  • Left to right: Emily Blunt plays

    How 'A Quiet Place' Sound Editors Scared Audience Sans Noise

    What if living in silence was your only means of survival? That’s the question supervising sound editors Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl had to answer in the hair-raising thriller “A Quiet Place” from co-writer-director John Krasinski, who also starred alongside wife Emily Blunt as the on-screen couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott. The allegory [...]

  • Stan amd Ollie Movie Makeup

    In 'Stan & Ollie,' Makeup Magic Transformed John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan Into Iconic Duo

    The second Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly appear onscreen in “Stan & Ollie,” there is no question that they are the legendary Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, respectively. The physical transformations masterminded by prosthetic makeup designer Mark Coulier and makeup and hair designer Jeremy Woodhead are that remarkable, enabling the actors to fully inhabit [...]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War

    ‘Cold War’ Returns to Gold Standard on Cinematography

    “Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski’s tale of star-crossed lovers in the aftermath of World War II, is framed in a distinctive squarish, 1.37:1 frame. With deep focus black-and-white photography by Pawlikowski’s fellow Pole Lukasz Zal, the film has been gaining interest beyond the lensing community — “Cold War” is nominated for three Oscars: foreign-language film, directing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad