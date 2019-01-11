‘Hale County This Morning, This Evening’ Tops 2019 Cinema Eye Honors

RaMell Ross’s debut feature, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” took the top prize at the Cinema Eye Honors Thursday night in New York, winning outstanding nonfiction feature.
Bing Liu’s much-lauded skateboarding doc “Minding the Gap,” which tied the Cinema Eye record for most noms with seven, took home three trophies, including outstanding achievement in direction, editing, and debut. “Free Solo” also won three awards, with “Shirkers” nabbing two honors.
“Hale County’s” win marks the second for producer Joslyn Barnes, who also won last year for “Strong Island.” “Free Solo’s” three wins landed Jimmy Chin the title of most awarded individual in Cinema Eye history, with five awards including his two for 2015’s “Meru.”
See the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” RaMell Ross
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Bing Liu, “Minding the Gap”
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, “Minding the Gap”
Outstanding Achievement in Production
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill, “Free Solo”
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin and Mikey Schaeffer, “Free Solo”
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
Ishai Adair, “Shirkers”
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Lucas Celler and Sandi Tan, “Shirkers”
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
“Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu
Audience Choice Prize
“Free Solo,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast
“Baltimore Rising,” Sonja Sohn, HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast
“America to Me,” Steve James, STARZ
Spotlight Award
“The Distant Barking of Dogs,” Simon Lereng Wilmont
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes,” Charlie Tyrell
Heterodox Award
“American Animals,” Bart Layton
Legacy Award
“Eyes On the Prize,” Executive Producer Henry Hampton; Series Producer/Writer/Director Judith Vecchione, Series Producer Jon Else; Director/Writer/Producers Orlando Bagwell, Sheila Curran Bernard, Callie Crossley, James A. DeVinney, Madison D. Lacy, Thomas Ott, Samuel D. Pollard, Terry Kay Rockefeller, Jacqueline Shearer and Paul Stekler