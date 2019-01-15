Callie Khouri, Boots Riley, Tanya Saracho Set for Final Draft Awards Honors

Final Draft announced the honorees for the screenwriting software’s 14th annual Final Draft Awards Tuesday.

Academy Award winning screenwriter Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”) will receive the Hall of Fame Award for her prolific contribution to the art of screenwriting and devotion to writers and the writing community. Khouri also penned the scripts for “Something to Talk About” and “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood.” The latter marked her directorial debut. She also helmed the 2008 Diane Keaton/Queen Latifah crime comedy “Mad Money” and is the creator and executive producer of the critically acclaimed series “Nashville.”

“Callie Khouri has left an indelible mark on both film and television with her writing,” said Final Draft president Scott McMenamin. “Her unique voice and dedication to making our industry a better environment for all writers make her the perfect candidate for this award.”

Previous recipients of the Final Draft Hall of Fame honor include Aaron Sorkin, Nancy Meyers, Lawrence Kasdan, Paul Schrader, Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne, Oliver Stone and Sydney Pollack.

Also set to be honored is “Sorry to Bother You” writer-director Boots Riley, tapped for the third annual New Voice Award, for film. Previous recipients were Liz Hannah (“The Post”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”). Tanya Saracho, meanwhile — creator and executive producer of the Starz series “Vida” — will receive the New Voice Award for television.

Riley’s film “seamlessly blends comedy and social commentary,” McMenamin said. “And Tanya Saracho … is breaking through stereotypes and expanding our understanding of the Latinx community with her first series, ‘Vida.'”

Final Draft will also announce the winners of the prestigious 2018 Big Break Screenwriting Contest at the 14th annual awards ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 29, hosted by comedy duo Randy and Jason Sklar (The Sklar Brothers).