Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner to Receive Producers Guild Honor

Dave McNary

The Producers Guild of America will honor Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

They will accept the honor at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Saul Zaentz, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, David Heyman and Kevin Feige.

“For nearly two decades, Plan B has been at the forefront of bringing unique and compelling stories that inspire, motivate and connect to diverse audiences,” said Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “Their devotion to tackling some of America’s most timely topics with a fresh perspective and distinct voice in their storytelling is vital to raising the bar of the art and craft of filmmaking.”

The Plan B producers won the best picture Academy Award for “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight,” and earned nominations for “Vice,” “The Big Short,” “Selma” and “The Tree of Life.” Plan B also nabbed a Primetime Emmy Award for “The Normal Heart,” and received Emmy noms for “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Big Men” and “Nightingale.”

Their recent productions include “The King,” directed by David Michôd and starring Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson; James Gray’s “Ad Astra” starring Pitt; “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” helmed by Joe Talbot; and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” from Barry Jenkins and toplined by Regina King and Stephan James.

Pitt formed Plan B in 2001 and was a producer on the 2006 best picture winner “The Departed.” Gardner is the first female producer to win two Academy Awards for best picture, for “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight.”

