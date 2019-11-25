‘Bombshell’ Wins Producers Guild’s Stanley Kramer Award

“Bombshell,” a drama about Fox News journalists who set to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, has won the Producers Guild of America’s Stanley Kramer Award.

The honor, established in 2002, recognizes a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. “Bombshell” receive the award at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

“’Bombshell’ proves that cinema has the power to encapsulate moments and movements in a way that serves and enlightens us all,” said PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “All of the thorny complexities and nuances of this story were translated to the screen marvelously, and the filmmakers have managed to mold a film that showcases how morality and tenacity can rise above malice in a way that’s truly compelling. These kinds of films are more important now than ever.”

Directed by Jay Roach, the star-studded cast includes Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, Allison Janney as Susan Ostrich and John Lithgow as Ailes. Lionsgate is debuting the movie in limited release in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 13 before opening it nationwide on Dec. 20.

Previous honorees for the Stanley Kramer Award include “Get Out,” “Loving” and “Fruitvale Station.”

Bron Studios and Theron’s Denver and Delilah produced “Bombshell,” while Theron, Roach, Randolph, AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Margaret Riley served as producers.