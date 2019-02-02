×
‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Atlanta’ Win ACE Editing Awards

Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and period romp “The Favourite” walked away with top film honors at the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards Friday night.

Both films were nominated for the film editing Oscar last week. In the ACE drama category, “Bohemian Rhapsody” bested fellow Oscar contender “BlacKkKlansman,” as well as “First Man,” “Roma” and “A Star Is Born.” In the comedy field, “The Favourite” beat out two Oscar nominees — “Green Book” and “Vice” — as well as “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Deadpool 2.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the animated feature prize, while “Free Solo” took the award for theatrical documentaries. “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” won for non-theatrical documentaries.

Other television winners included “Atlanta,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Killing Eve,” “Bodyguard,” “Escape at Dannemora” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

See below for a full list of winners.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
John Ottman, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
“The Favourite”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Robert Fisher, Jr.

Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical)
“Free Solo”
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)
“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind”
Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television
Atlanta” – “Teddy Perkins”
Kyle Reiter

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Simone”
Kate Sanford, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
“Killing Eve” – “Nice Face”
Gary Dollner, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
“Bodyguard” – “Episode 1”
Steve Singleton

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
“Escape at Dannemora” – “Episode Seven”
Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – “West Virginia”
Hunter Gross, ACE

Student Winner
Marco Gonzalez – Boston University

