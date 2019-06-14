American Cinematheque Honors AMC CEO Adam Aron With Sid Grauman Award

The American Cinematheque has selected AMC chief executive officer and president Adam Aron as the recipient of the 2019 Sid Grauman Award on behalf of AMC Theatres.

The organization previously announced that its 2019 American Cinematheque Award recipient is Charlize Theron. The presentation of both the Sid Grauman and American Cinematheque awards will take place on Nov. 8 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said, “The American Cinematheque is pleased to present this year’s annual Sid Grauman award to AMC Theaters and its CEO Adam Aron for its outstanding contributions to theatrical exhibition. It is the world’s biggest and most productive exhibitor with the highest attendance of moviegoers and acclaimed as the most innovative in the services that it provides for the moviegoing audience. AMC has and will continue to lead the remarkable evolution of the theatergoing experience.”

The American Cinematheque Board of Directors created this award in 2015 to honor an extraordinary individual who has made a significant contribution to the Hollywood film industry in the continuing advancement of theatrical exhibition. Previous recipients have included Doug Darrow on behalf of Dolby Laboratories (2018), Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of IMAX (2017); Sue Kroll (2016) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (2015).

Aron joined AMC in 2015. It bought Odeon Cinemas, UCI Cinemas, and Carmike Cinemas in 2016 and has 2,200 screens in 244 theatres in Europe and more than 8,200 screens in 661 theatres in the United Stat