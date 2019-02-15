×

‘Roma’ Director Never Showed Marina de Tavira a Script

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marina de Tavira
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer for Variety

A supporting actress Oscar nominee for playing Alfonso Cuaron’s fictional mother in “Roma,” Marina de Tavira has played pivotal roles in Mexican adaptations of plays by Bertolt Brecht, Harold Pinter and David Mamet, appeared in TV series such as Amazon’s “Falco,” and films including Hari Sama’s Sundance entry, “This Is Not Berlin.”

How do you feel about your Oscar nomination?
It was such a huge surprise. I was expecting “Roma” to get nominations in various categories, but I wasn’t expecting a supporting actress nomination. I never imagined I would reach this point in my life.

Where did you get your inspiration for your character?
Firstly, Alfonso’s memories of his mother, then my own memories of my mother. I grew up in the mid-to-late ’70s, early ’80s. The character Sofia in “Roma” represents a whole generation of women who were in the same situation during that time, facing single motherhood alone, and stigmatized for being divorced and even blamed for it.

I heard that Cuaron did not give anyone a script. Was this your first time to work in such a way?
He had a detailed script but didn’t show it to anyone, not even the production designer, Eugenio Caballero. I believe he gave one to producer David Linde of Participant, but it was in Spanish. We had no idea what was going to happen each day and it was shot chronologically. On days where I had more dialogue, Alfonso would give me my lines the day before, but I had no idea what the others would say or do. Having studied improv at acting school helped, but it was a combination of improv and scripted lines. I had to find the right balance.

Related

I read that “Roma” has favorably impacted domestic workers rights in Mexico, and even in the U.S. How do you feel about this?
It’s a movement that began some time ago but “Roma” has helped to draw more attention to these women’s rights. Their work is fundamental. It’s been long overdue.

What is next for you?
I have a theatrical company in Mexico. I’ll be starring in a play by David Hare called “Skylight,” which I have translated into Spanish for the Mexican stage.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Filmmakers Break New Career Ground

    Bo Burnham, Nadine Labaki on How They Broke New Career Ground

    There were a lot of film innovators in 2018, in front of and behind the camera. That long list includes first-time actors such as Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), and the ensemble in the Chloe Zhao-directed “The Rider.” There were also many first-time filmmakers, including Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”), Aneesh [...]

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WARThanos (Josh

    Machine Learning Saves 'Avengers' VFX Artists Time

    For visual-effects artists, time is always a struggle. When the call comes in to create something spectacular, artists and supervisors have to calculate how much run- way they have to get from the point of the idea for the vfx to the deadline. On “Avengers: Infinity War,” the vfx crew found that a new innovation [...]

  • Avengers Infinity War BTS VFX

    How the Digital Era Is Changing How Directors Interact With Actors

    Josh Brolin hardly looked tough shooting his role as super-villain Thanos in Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” dressed as he was in a skintight motion capture bodysuit with multicolored tracking markings, two HD cameras attached to headgear pointing at his dotted face, and a pole sticking up from the back of his vest holding a cardboard cutout [...]

  • ILM John Kroll Star Wars VFX

    Sci-Tech Awards Honored After Effects, Photoshop Developers' Major Impact on VFX

    On Feb. 9, two weeks and a day before the Oscars, the Motion Picture Academy held its annual Scientific and Technical Achievement Awards — sometimes referred to as the nerd Academy Awards — honoring achievements in motion picture technology.  The ceremony included no surprise winners — Sci-Tech kudos are announced in advance, and the achievements [...]

  • Marina de Tavira

    'Roma' Director Never Showed Marina de Tavira a Script

    A supporting actress Oscar nominee for playing Alfonso Cuaron’s fictional mother in “Roma,” Marina de Tavira has played pivotal roles in Mexican adaptations of plays by Bertolt Brecht, Harold Pinter and David Mamet, appeared in TV series such as Amazon’s “Falco,” and films including Hari Sama’s Sundance entry, “This Is Not Berlin.” How do you [...]

  • 'At Eternity's Gate' Opened by Handheld

    'At Eternity's Gate' Opened by Handheld Camera

    During pre-production on “At Eternity’s Gate,” director Julian Schnabel gave Benoit Delhomme an unusual directive that inadvertently transformed the film’s aesthetic. He told the DP to put on a pair of shoes and pants to be worn by Willem Dafoe as painter Vincent Van Gogh and film his own feet walking through a field of [...]

  • Alita Battle Angel

    Box Office: 'Alita: Battle Angel' Dominates Valentine's Day

    “Alita: Battle Angel” dominated North American moviegoing on Valentine’s Day with a first-day launch of $8.7 million at 3,790 locations, including previews. Fox’s science-fiction actioner, produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez, is expected to wind up in the $37 million range during its first five days of release through Presidents Day on Monday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad