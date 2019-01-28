Agnes Varda to Be Honored by Writers Guild With Jean Renoir Award

French filmmaker Agnes Varda has been named the recipient of the Writers Guild of America West’s 2019 Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement.

Varda’s films “La Pointe Courte,” “Cleo From 5 to 7,” and “Le Bonheur” helped define France’s New Wave cinema. Varda co-directed the documentary “Faces Places” with artist JR and earned the pair a 2018 Oscar nomination for documentary feature. The nomination made Varda, at the age of 89, the oldest person ever to be nominated for a competitive Oscar. The film also won France’s Lumiere Award.

Varda will be honored at the WGAW’s 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. show on Feb. 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“The Jean Renoir Award was made for Agnès Varda,” said WGAW president David A. Goodman. “She is one of our industry’s pioneers, a revolutionary artist who paved the roads of filmmaking. Her films are relentlessly curious, complex and challenging, and her body of work continues to influence modern filmmakers and resonate with modern audiences. The Board of Directors is thrilled to give her this honor.”

In 1984, Varda’s “Vagabond,” a docu-style drama exploring the mysterious death of a young female drifter, won the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion. She created “Jacquot de Nantes” and “The World of Jacques Demy” as tributes to her late husband.