Adam Sandler’s ‘Uncut Gems’ Re-Classified as Drama for Golden Globes

Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” has been re-classified as a drama for the upcoming Golden Globes.

A rep for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed Monday that the organization had overturned the submission of “Uncut Gems” as a musical/comedy, and it will compete as a drama. Nominations will be announced Dec. 9.

In 2016, “The Martian” won the Golden Globe for comedy, spurring the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to amend the rules a few months later. The new rules state that “dramas with comedic overtones should be entered as dramas” rather than in the musical or comedy category.

Sandler portrays a New York jewelry store owner and compulsive gambler who’s scrambling to pay off his debts. The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August and opens in theaters Dec. 13 through A24.

“Uncut Gems” has been nominated for three Gotham Awards and five Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Film, Best Male Lead for Sandler, Best Director for brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, Best Script for Ronald Bronstein and the Safdie brothers and best editing for Bronstein and Benny Safdie.

The film has a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 77th edition of the Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with Ricky Gervais hosting.

The re-classification of an entry requires a vote by two-thirds of the HFPA membership with only members who have seen a motion picture eligible to vote.