‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Escape at Dannemora’ Among ACE Editing Nominees

Golden Globe winners “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book” were among the nominees for this year’s American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, it was announced Monday.

In the dramatic field, members of the organization voted “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man” and “Roma” alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s celebrated remake. In comedy, “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Deadpool 2,” “The Favourite” and “Vice” joined Peter Farrelly’s ’60s-set race-relations yarn starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

Animated nominees were “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” while feature documentary nominees included “Free Solo,” “RBG,” “Three Identical Strangers” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

On the television side, FX’s “Atlanta,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” each picked up nominations for multiple episodes. They were joined by entries from HBO’s “Barry” and “Insecure,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” IFC’s “Portlandia,” FX’s “The Americans” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

Other television nominees included Amazon’s “Homecoming,” FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.”

Full list of nominations below. Winners will be announced at the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, Feb. 1.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Barry Alexander Brown)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (John Ottman, ACE)

“First Man” (Tom Cross, ACE)

“Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough)

“A Star is Born” (Jay Cassidy, ACE)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Myron Kerstein)

“Deadpool 2” (Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt)

“The Favourite” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE)

“Green Book” (Patrick J. Don Vito)

“Vice” (Hank Corwin, ACE)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Incredibles 2” (Stephen Schaffer, ACE)

“Isle of Dogs” (Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Robert Fisher, Jr.)

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Free Solo” (Bob Eisenhardt, ACE)

“RBG” (Carla Gutierrez)

“Three Identical Strangers” (Michael Harte)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE)

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making” (Martin Singer)

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE)

“Wild Wild Country, Part 3” (Neil Meiklejhon)

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE)

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

“Atlanta” – “Alligator Man” (Isaac Hagy)

“Atlanta” – “Teddy Perkins” (Kyle Reiter)

“The Good Place” – “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By” (Eric Kissack)

“Portlandia” – “Rose Route” (Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon)

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Barry” – “Make Your Mark” (Jeff Buchanan)

“Insecure” – “Obsessed-Like” (Nena Erb, ACE)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Simone” (Kate Sanford, ACE)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Tim Streeto, ACE)

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

“The Americans” – “Start” (Daniel Valverde)

“Better Call Saul” – “Something Stupid” (Skip Macdonald, ACE)

“Better Call Saul” – “Winner” (Chris McCaleb)

“Killing Eve” – “Nice Face” (Gary Dollner, ACE)

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Bodyguard” – “Episode 1” (Steve Singleton)

“Homecoming” – “Redwood” (Rosanne Tan)

“Ozark” – “One Way Out” (Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd)

“Westworld” – “The Passenger” (Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna)

Best Edited Limited Series or Motion Picture for Television

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – “A Random Killing” (Emily Green)

“Escape at Dannemora” – “Better Days” (Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE)

“Sharp Objects” – “Milk” (Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée, Jai M. Vee)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown” – “West Virginia” (Hunter Gross, ACE)

“Deadliest Catch” – “Storm Surge” (Rob Butler, ACE)

“Naked & Afraid” – “Fire and Fury” (Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler)