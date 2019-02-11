×
Academy Confirms Four Oscar Presentations Set for Commercial Breaks

Variety has confirmed that four Oscars will be presented during commercial breaks of the 91st Academy Awards.

The awards will be best cinematography, film editing, live action short and makeup and hairstyling. The winning speeches will edited to remove the winners’ walk from their seats to the stage and each speech will be aired separately later in the telecast.

Academy president John Bailey informed the membership of the plans in a letter emailed on Monday. He also explained that the four delayed presentations will be streamed live online via Oscar.com.

The organization’s board of governors has committed to a three-hour show this year. At the annual nominees luncheon last week, this point was hammered home by Bailey and the show’s producers, Glenn Weiss and Donna Gigliotti. “When you head to the stage, move quickly. Show us how eager you are to get up there,” Bailey said, noting that winners will have 90 seconds from the moment their name is called to reach the stage and complete their speech.

Final voting for the Oscars begins Tuesday, Feb. 12. The 91st Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 24.

See below for Bailey’s full letter to the membership.

Dear Fellow Academy Members,

After months of anticipation and much talk, I’d like to address a topic that’s close to me.

Viewing patterns for the Academy Awards are changing quickly in our current multi-media world, and our show must also evolve to successfully continue promoting motion pictures to a worldwide audience. This has been our core mission since we were established 91 years ago—and it is the same today.

As you may remember, last summer the Academy’s Board of Governors committed to airing a three-hour show. I want to reiterate however, that all 24 Academy Award-winning presentations will be included in the broadcast. We believe we have come up with a great way to do this, and keep the show to three hours.

While still honoring the achievements of all 24 awards on the Oscars, four categories—Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling – will be presented during commercial breaks, with their winning speeches aired later in the broadcast.

And, with the help of our partners at ABC, we also will stream these four award presentations online for our global fans to enjoy, live, along with our audience. Fans will be able to watch on Oscar.com and on the Academy’s social channels. The live stream is a first for our show, and will help further awareness and promotion of these award categories.

The executive committees of six branches generously opted-in to have their awards presented in this slightly edited timeframe for this year’s show, and we selected four. In future years, four to six different categories may be selected for rotation, in collaboration with the show producers. (This year’s categories will be exempted in 2020.)

The Academy Awards honors the year’s best films and filmmakers. It is an international show, filled with great emotion, and (we hope) stirring acceptance speeches. This year, in addition to performances of all five nominated songs, the show will feature Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic playing during In Memoriam, as part of their own centennial celebration.

So, buckle up! We are committed to presenting a show which we all will be proud of.

John

