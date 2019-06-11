Academy Board Election Results in More Diversity as Film Branch Heads for Runoff

Election results are in for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with producer Donna Gigliotti and screenwriter Eric Roth among the newly chosen for the lofty positions that advise and manage the Oscar voting body. Prominent members to win reelection include Laura Dern, Steven Spielberg, and Fox Searchlight executive Nancy Utley.

The election also proved an incremental win for inclusion, as the number of female Academy governors increases from 22 to 24, and people of color increases from 10 to 11.

Election in the film editors branch resulted in a tie, requiring a an upcoming runoff election between candidates Dody Dorn and Mark Goldblatt, That vote will take place Monday, June 17, and end Tuesday, June 18.

The past year has been the most contentious in recent memory for the Academy, from the fallout over defunct host Kevin Hart to wide backlash over a decision to present certain Academy Award winners during commercial breaks on the annual telecast. The many setbacks have lent the election an air of urgency and desire for a renewed sense of leadership.

More to come. Read the results:

Newly elected to the Board:

Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch

Ruth Elaine Carter, Costume Designers Branch

Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch

Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Eric Roth, Writers Branch

Reelected to the Board:

Laura Dern, Actors Branch

David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch

Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch

Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch

Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Laura Karpman, Music Branch

Mark Johnson, Producers Branch

Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch

Kevin Collier, Sound Branch

Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch