×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘A Quiet Place’ Sound Editors Scared Audience Sans Noise

By

Daron's Most Recent Stories

View All
Left to right: Emily Blunt plays Evelyn Abbott and Millicent Simmonds plays Regan Abbott in A QUIET PLACE, from Paramount Pictures.
CREDIT: Jonny Cournoyer

What if living in silence was your only means of survival? That’s the question supervising sound editors Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl had to answer in the hair-raising thriller “A Quiet Place” from co-writer-director John Krasinski, who also starred alongside wife Emily Blunt as the on-screen couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott.

The allegory depicts a post-apocalyptic universe in which bloodthirsty creatures hunt through sound, attacking anything with an acoustic resonance.

To immerse viewers in the macabre the aural connection between sound and death needed to be defined and articulated.

Having met in pre-production with Krasinski, who himself admits he knew “sound was going to be a character, if not the main character above all else,” the supervising sound editors created the logic behind what sound levels were dangerous and what levels were below the threshold.

“It’s just as hard if not harder to make a world of quiet than it is to make a movie full of sound,” Aadahl says. “You’re naked in a way and everything has to be delicately balanced and perfect.” Perspective, or what the team called “sonic envelopes,” was paramount in building its rousing atmosphere, too.

Related

Regan, the Abbotts’ deaf daughter, played by Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf in real life, became a focal point in expanding the creepiness to the story. With the camera framing her point of view, sound could jump from the apocalyptic world into her perspective; stripping sound effects and music to allow the visuals to intensify scenes on their own.

“Doing this creates an interesting dynamic,” says Aadahl. “It allows the audience to hear what she is experiencing, and at the same time, we see what’s lurking behind her.”

To create Regan’s sonic envelope, a binaural microphone — the Neumann KU 100 — was used; specifically to define the sound effects for her cochlear implants that viewers would hear.

The microphone is in the shape of a human head and its unique recordings provide sounds as if they are inside your head. “It lends a sense of touch to the sound and it became a perfect tool for this movie,” Aadahl adds.

The terrifying creatures with their fanged teeth, translucent skin and enormous conch shell-like ears were another acoustic challenge. Krasinski described different modes of what they should sound like during pursuit: an attack mode, a search mode and a calm and idling sound. Since the monsters are blind, the team came up with the concept that they would use sound to see.

“We based it on real world animals that use echolocation to identify the shape, size and location of something,” says Van der Ryn.

“As the sound reflects on the surfaces around them it paints a three-dimensional picture in the same way dolphins use high-frequency sound to navigate in the ocean.”

In creating the creatures’ distinct clicking noise to find prey, the source material came from shooting a stun gun into a vine of grapes and further processed with effects.

The two supervising editors realized the entire project was an exercise in contrast and dynamics in which every sound had to be considered.

“In many ways the sound design was the ultimate test. Most people think it’s about how much sound you can put into a movie, but in ‘A Quiet Place’ it was the opposite. It was about how much we could take out,” says Van der Ryn. “It’s the contrast that gives you the drama. When you can go from very quiet to very big which allows us to explore and create an incredible story for the audience to experience.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Roger Guyett Integrated Old and New

    'Ready Player One' Integrated Familiar and New Characters for Spielberg's Take

    In helmer Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” a vast group of familiar characters and those created for the film had to be integrated into one story and some had to travel between two worlds. Visual-effects supervisor Roger Guyett knew he’d be working with multiple styles and sources to pull it off. Original characters including the [...]

  • Left to right: Emily Blunt plays

    How 'A Quiet Place' Sound Editors Scared Audience Sans Noise

    What if living in silence was your only means of survival? That’s the question supervising sound editors Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl had to answer in the hair-raising thriller “A Quiet Place” from co-writer-director John Krasinski, who also starred alongside wife Emily Blunt as the on-screen couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott. The allegory [...]

  • Stan amd Ollie Movie Makeup

    In 'Stan & Ollie,' Makeup Magic Transformed John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan Into Iconic Duo

    The second Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly appear onscreen in “Stan & Ollie,” there is no question that they are the legendary Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, respectively. The physical transformations masterminded by prosthetic makeup designer Mark Coulier and makeup and hair designer Jeremy Woodhead are that remarkable, enabling the actors to fully inhabit [...]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War

    ‘Cold War’ Returns to Gold Standard on Cinematography

    “Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski’s tale of star-crossed lovers in the aftermath of World War II, is framed in a distinctive squarish, 1.37:1 frame. With deep focus black-and-white photography by Pawlikowski’s fellow Pole Lukasz Zal, the film has been gaining interest beyond the lensing community — “Cold War” is nominated for three Oscars: foreign-language film, directing [...]

  • BigRep’s 3D Printer Takes ‘First Man’

    BigRep’s 3D Printer Takes ‘First Man’ to the Moon

    Production designer Nathan Crowley was strolling through the Brooklyn Navy Yard during the shoot for “The Greatest Showman” in fall 2016 when he passed a building with a 3D printer printing a chair. “The lady inside told me it was a machine from BigRep,” recalls Crowley. “I said, ‘When’s the last time you had a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad