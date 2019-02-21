A Look at Awards Show Jewelry: Bolder and Brighter

After last year’s Golden Globes “blackout” to support women’s equality and a more muted awards season, brighter fashion and bolder jewelry are back on the scene. From stacks of bracelets to glitzy hair clips all in millions of dollars in diamonds, here’s how this year’s contenders have been upping their jewelry game.

Diamond Drop Necklaces

Lady Gaga radiated star power at the Globes in $5 million of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including the Tiffany Aurora necklace, custom-made with more than 300 diamonds and a 20-carat pear-shaped central stone. Also favoring this style, Elisabeth Moss wore a platinum 50-carat diamond Neil Lane necklace, Dakota Fanning chose Beladora’s vintage diamond garland piece, and Isla Fisher’s 74-carat necklace was part of her $5.5 million in Harry Winston diamonds.

Colorful Gemstones

Rachel Brosnahan spiced up her white Critics’ Choice pantsuit with Nikos Koulis’ Spectrum emerald earrings. At the Globes, Saoirse Ronan opted for pear-shaped emerald and cushion-cut diamond earrings from Chopard, while Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Lorraine Schwartz earrings featured white diamonds and nearly 65 carats of Colombian emeralds. And Michelle Yeoh wore the emerald-and-diamond engagement ring from “Crazy Rich Asians” that was actually her own. “Color is trending,” says stylist Tara Swennen, who saw a lot of emeralds at the Golden Globes. To accent Allison Janney’s Christian Siriano gown, Swennen choose a David Webb necklace featuring Cabochon emeralds, carved ruby leaves and turquoise. Stylist Penny Lovell found green turquoise earrings by Henri Sillam that were an exact color match for the hem of client Marin Hinkle’s Lanvin dress. “I’ve really been enjoying bold color in the jewelry,” says Lovell.

Linear Earrings

Elongated earrings are having a moment. Lupita Nyong’o glistened at the Globes in a 20-carat diamond Bulgari set. Mandy Moore elevated her Critics’ Choice look with Emmanuel Tarpin’s diamond, ruby, and sapphire oval earrings, while Emily Blunt added 59-carat pink and nude diamond floral earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. And Margot Robbie completed her Chanel SAG Awards look with the brand’s pearl, yellow sapphire, and diamond stunners.

Statement earrings, with a twist

Stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson couldn’t resist Irene Neuwirth’s giant bow earrings for Rachel Brosnahan, who donned Dior at the SAG Awards. “They added an unexpected fun touch to her look and played off of the tiny bows around the bodice,” says Lincoln of the statement drops featuring South Sea pearls and diamond pavé set in 18-karat white gold. Other statement makers include Gemma Chan’s Forevermark diamond ear crawlers, Jessica Chastain’s Piaget fan earrings with yellow sapphires and baguette-cut spessartite and Sandra Oh’s Forevermark diamond wing earrings, all at the Globes.

Stacks of Bracelets

Why pick just one? Globes host Oh arrived wearing a wristful of Forevermark diamond bracelets, while Kristen Bell doubled down on diamond bracelets from Harry Winston. Charlize Theron stacked Messika’s Undine and Starry Night designs to complement her metallic Critics’ Choice dress.

Creatively Worn Antique Jewels

Blunt jazzed up her Globes hairstyle with a 19th-century floral Neil Lane pin, antique cut ruby and diamond ring and a pair of earrings from jeweler Neil Lane’s personal collection. The old-mine diamonds, circa 1875, reportedly once belonged to European nobility. Joanna Newsom used a vintage Neil Lane gold brooch as a barrette, while Danai Gurira added 1930s swirl brooches from Fred Leighton to her tresses. And Dakota Fanning accessorized her Armani gown with a vintage diamond garland necklace by Neil Lane at Beladora.“Antique jewelry is making a comeback,” says Swennen. “I personally love it because it’s generally bold and fun.”

Chokers

This was the season of the choker, say Lincoln and Johnson, who also work with Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Garner. Not only did Lady Gaga snag a Christian Dior gown fresh from the Couture runway for the SAG Awards,but she also donned one of the evening’s most glamorous necklaces by way of a gold-and-platinum choker by Tiffany & Co featuring 16 carats of sustainably sourced diamonds. At the Globes, Rachel Weisz capped her Celine column with a Cartier choker featuring onyx, coral and diamonds. KiKi Layne paired her tulle Dior with Bulgari’s pink gold and diamond Serpenti choker. While Constance Wu completed her custom Vera Wang with Messika’s Madeleine diamond necklace.

Man brooches

This year, men embraced jewelry in a whole new way. At the Globes, Michael B. Jordan fastened a vintage Cartier diamond brooch from 1934 to the lapel of his Burberry tux. Stephan James accessorized his velvet Ralph Lauren suit with Swarovski’s Odysseia brooch. While Billy Porter sported no fewer than four Oscar Heyman gardenia brooches on the lapel of his colorful Randi Rahm ensemble. At the SAG Awards, Chadwick Boseman sported a trio of 18-karat yellow gold and platinum diamond pins by Tiffany & Co.