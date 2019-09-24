‘When They See Us,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Pen15’ Among 35th Artios Award Nominees

New series including “When They See Us,” “Succession” and “Pen15” are among the 35th Artios Award nominees, the Casting Society of America (CSA) announced Tuesday.

“It has been an exceptional year for the art of casting and this slate of incredible nominees is a testament to how the quality of our work is positively reflected in this most impressive list of projects,” said Russell Boast, president, CSA. “As we approach our 35th Artios Awards we celebrate the great achievements our members have made, past and present, and look towards making even more of an impact throughout our industry.”

The Artios Awards celebrate the contribution of casting directors in film, television and theater. The milestone 35th ceremony will take place Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in three cities: Los Angeles, New York and London. Comedian, actor and writer Ron Funches will host the Los Angeles event.

“When They See Us” helped Netflix earn the most nominations at this year’s awards, with 19 across categories that include television pilot and first season for comedy and drama, as well as comedy, drama and limited series overall. Meanwhile, “Succession” helped HBO earn the second-most nominations at eight, while “Pen15” pushed Hulu to the third-most with four. Disney Channel and FX each have three noms this year, while Amazon Prime Video, A&E Network, Fox, NBC, Facebook Watch, Nickelodeon and Showtime each earned two noms.

It is also worth nothing Bernie Telsey has seven noms this year across television and theater; Karyn Casl, Jim Carnahan and Tara Rubin have five noms each, including being up against themselves — Casl in the New York theater drama category, Carnahan in the New York Broadway comedy or drama revival category, and Rubin in the theater tours category; Sharon Bialy and Sherry Thomas have four noms each.

See below for the full list of nominees for the 35th Artios Awards:

COMEDY TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON

“Dead To Me” – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott

“The Kominsky Method” – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

“Pen15” – Melissa DeLizia

“Russian Doll” – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

“Shrill” – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein

DRAMA TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON

“Narcos: Mexico” – Carla Hool

“Pose” – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

“Succession” – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein

“The Umbrella Academy” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“You” – David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)

COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

“Better Things” – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)

“GLOW” – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)

“Veep” – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

DRAMA SERIES

“The Deuce” – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

“Game of Thrones” – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Ozark” – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

“This Is Us” – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernie Telsey

LIMITED SERIES

“The Act” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

“Chernobyl” – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

“Escape at Dannemora” – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)

“Fosse/Verdon” – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche McCarthy (Associate)

“Sharp Objects” – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

“When They See Us” – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE

“Bird Box” – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” – Jina Jay

“Deadwood: The Movie” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

“King Lear” – Nina Gold

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

“After After Party” – Jessica Daniels

“Drunk History” – Melissa DeLizia

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons'” – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

“Random Acts of Flyness” – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)

“Rent” – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“Alexa & Katie” – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Andi Mack” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

“Bunk’d” – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)

“Fuller House” – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)

“Henry Danger” – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow

“Raven’s Home” – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Bob’s Burgers” – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Bojack Horseman” – Linda Lamontagne

“She-Ra and the Princess of Power” – Ania O’Hare

“SpongeBob SquarePants” – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin

REALITY SERIES

“Born This Way” – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper

“Intervention” – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)

“Queer Eye” – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte

“The Voice” – Michelle McNulty

SHORT FILM

“Evelyn x Evelyn” – Sara Isaacson

“Miller & Son” – Russell Boast

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” – Tamara-Lee Notcutt

“Skin” – Jessica Sherman

“The Neighbor’s Window” – Henry Russell Bergstein

SHORT FORM SERIES

“It’s Bruno!” – Bess Fifer

“The Dead Girl’s Detective Agency” – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman

“The Donors” – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

“Love, Death & Robots” – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)

“Mr. Student Body President” – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman

“The Real Bros of Silicon Valley” – Gianna Butler

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Choir Boy” – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie

“The Ferryman” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini

“Hillary and Clinton” – David Caparelliotis

“Network” – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl

“To Kill a Mockingbird” – Daniel Swee

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

“The Cher Show” – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“Hadestown” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

“The Prom” – Bethany Knox

“Tootsie” – Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

“All My Sons” – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

“Burn This” – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“King Lear” – David Caparelliotis

“Torch Song” – Adam Caldwell

“The Waverly Gallery” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

“Kiss Me Kate” – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

“Oklahoma” – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Alice By Heart” – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

“BLKS” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Carmen Jones” – Rebecca Scholl

“Clueless, The Musical” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

“Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh)” – Jamibeth Margolis

“Usual Girls” – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

NEW YORK THEATER – DRAMA

“Blue Ridge” – Karyn Casl

“Daddy” – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

“Days of Rage” – Adam Caldwell

“Good Grief” – Henry Russell Bergstein

“Mary Page Marlowe” – Karyn Casl

“The True” – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

REGIONAL THEATER

“A Doll’s House Part 2” – Paul Davis

“Barefoot in the Park” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Clybourne Park” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Dangerous House” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Fun Home” – Chad Eric Murnane

“In The Heights” – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

LOS ANGELES THEATER

“Love, Actually Live” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

“Ragtime” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Sweat” – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting)

“Sweet Charity” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Tiny Beautiful Things” – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

“The 26th Annual Young Playwright’s Festival” – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“A Chorus Line” – Jay Binder, Justin Bohon

“Annie” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Antigone in Ferguson at Harlem Stage” – Eyde Belasco

“Pride Plays” – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

“Songs for a New World” – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

“The Wiz” – Megan Larche Dominick

THEATER TOURS

“Come From Away” – Rachel Hoffman

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Tara Rubin, Lindsey Levine, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

“Falsettos” – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw

“Hamilton” – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)

“Hello Dolly!” – Bernie Telsey, Craig Burns, Lauren Harris (Associate)