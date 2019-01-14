Critics’ Choice Awards: Winners and Nominees

Members of the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. and Broadcast Television Journalists Assn. are handing out honors at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards this evening in 25 film categories and 17 television categories.

Leading the way with film nominations was Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite.” FX’s “The Americans” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led TV nominees along with Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.”

On the film side, the BFCA tends to be a strong bellwether for the Oscars, largely because it’s the only organization of its size to vote on movie superlatives in the run-up to the annual Academy Awards. You begin to see how the season’s various contenders play out with a vast organization as opposed to the numerous, limited groups like regional critics organizations and the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (which presents the Golden Globes).

Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards gala is being broadcast on The CW Network on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. See below for a full list of nominations with winners noted as announced.

FILM

Best Picture

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Actor

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Ryan Gosling – “First Man”

Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Toni Collette – “Hereditary”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book” — WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Claire Foy – “First Man”

Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk” — WINNER

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade” — WINNER

Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace”

Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place”

Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”

Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Black Panther”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Widows”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – “First Man”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Best Original Screenplay

Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born”

Josh Singer – “First Man”

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born”

Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther”

Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite”

Linus Sandgren – “First Man”

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma”

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite”

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man”

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Editing

Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born”

Hank Corwin – “Vice”

Tom Cross – “First Man”

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite”

Joe Walker – “Widows”

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots”

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”

Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandy Powell – “The Favourite”

Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Suspiria

“Vice”

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

Best Animated Feature

“The Grinch”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — WINNER

Best Action Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Deadpool 2”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” — WINNER

“Ready Player One”

“Widows”

Best Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Deadpool 2”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Favourite”

“Game Night”

“Sorry to Bother You”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Jason Bateman – “Game Night”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”

Best Actress in a Comedy

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Rachel McAdams – “Game Night”

Charlize Theron – “Tully”

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

“Annihilation”

“Halloween”

“Hereditary”

“A Quiet Place”

“Suspiria”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Burning”

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Song

“All the Stars” from “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin’”

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — WINNER

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Score

Kris Bowers – “Green Book”

Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”

Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

“The Americans” (FX)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Homecoming” (Amazon)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Diego Luna – “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Richard Madden – “Bodyguard” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Deuce” (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – “Sorry For Your Loss” (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Keri Russell – “The Americans” (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Richard Cabral – “Mayans M.C.” (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – “The Americans” (FX)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO)

Richard Schiff – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Shea Whigham – “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Dina Shihabi – “Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – “The Americans” (FX)

Best Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Middle” (ABC)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Allison Janney – “Mom” (CBS)

Justina Machado – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Debra Messing – “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sean Hayes – “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta” (FX)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Miriam Shor – “Younger” (TV Land)

Best Limited Series

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

“American Vandal” (Netflix)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television

“Icebox” (HBO)

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

“King Lear” (Amazon)

“My Dinner with Hervé” (HBO)

“Notes from the Field” (HBO)

“The Tale” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Paul Dano – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

John Legend – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Connie Britton – “Dirty John” (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – “The Sinner” (USA Network)

Laura Dern – “The Tale” (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – “Notes From the Field” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Brandon Victor Dixon – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Eric Lange – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Alex Rich – “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ellen Burstyn – “The Tale” (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Julia Garner – “Dirty John” (Bravo)

Judith Light – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Best Animated Series

“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

“Archer” (FX)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“South Park” (Comedy Central)