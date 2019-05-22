Zhang Ziyi to Head the Tokyo Festival Jury

Leading Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi has been named as the head of the jury judging the main competition titles at the Tokyo International Film Festival this year.

Zhang made her debut in “The Road Home,” directed by Zhang Yimou, and followed that with “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” by Ang Lee, and is now celebrating her 20th year in film.

“Zhang Ziyi is recognized as one of the leading actresses in the world , but the impact she made in her first feature film ‘The Road Home’ is still unforgettable. She later starred in ‘Princess Raccoon,’ Seijun Suzuki’s final film, which earned her many Japanese fans,” said Takeo Hisamatsu, festival director of TIFF. Zhang also starred in the Japan-set Hollywood hit “Memoirs of a Geisha,” which brought her best actress nominations at the BAFTA and the Golden Globe Awards.

“When I first came to Tokyo, it was as a young actor who was traveling outside of China with her first feature film. I was immensely touched by the warmth of the reception for ‘The Road Home’ and witnessed first hand the love and passion that Japan has for the art of movie making,”

Further announcements regarding titles, and jury members will be made in the coming months. The festival runs Oct 28 – Nov. 5, 2019.