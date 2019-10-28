×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yoshi Yatabe Says Tokyo Festival Selection is a Pragmatic and Timely Mix

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yoshi Yatabe
CREDIT: Ko Sasaki/Getty Images for Tokyo

Veteran programmer Yoshi Yatabe and his team have steadily steered the Tokyo International Film Festival competition away from the mediocrity of its early years, when even the winners couldn’t get distribution deals in Japan. The 14-film competition line-up for this year’s 32nd edition is a mix of seven world premieres and titles previously screened at Venice and elsewhere, including the Venice Orrizonti grand prize winner “Atlantis.”

“Ideally, all the films in an A-class festival like ours should be world premieres. That may be better for the reputation of the festival,” Yatabe tells Variety. “But I sometimes think it’s a waste not to take a film just because it’s been in, say, Venice’s Orrizonti section. For example, ‘Atlantis’ is a wonderful film that I’m sure our audience will like.”

“I’m always in a dilemma about whether to think first about the audience or the festival’s worldwide reputation,” he adds. “But because TIFF is an Asian festival, we want all of our Asian films to be world premieres.” That is true of both competition films from East Asia – Wang Rui’s “Chaogtu With Sarula” (China) and Paul Soriano’s “Mananita” (Philippines).

Yatabe denies that the lack of films selected from neighbor and cinema powerhouse South Korea, has anything to do with the acrimonious relationship between the Korean and Japanese governments, a discord fueled by controversial historical issues. “The problem is more that the Busan festival takes all the good new Korean films,” says Yatabe. (Held this year Oct. 3-12, the Busan International Film Festival also had a strong Japanese line-up, including Hirokazu Koreeda’s “The Truth.”)

Another question currently facing festival programmers is the status of films from Netflix and other streaming services. Cannes has one answer, the many festivals, including Tokyo, showing Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” have another.

“For us whether a film appears on Netflix has nothing to do with our selection,” says Yatabe. “In fact this year (TIFF) will screen three Netflix films – ‘The Irishman.’ ‘Earthquake Bird’ and ‘Marriage Story.’” All are in the Special Screenings section for films set for a fall or winter release in Japan – which is not Yatabe’s bailiwick.

He is, however, in charge of Japanese Cinema Splash, a section for independent Japanese films by both new and veteran directors. “Japanese filmmakers have recently been making more films about social issues,” he comments. Among such films in the section are two documentaries by well-regarded veterans.

Kazuo Hara’s “Reiwa Uprising,” is a film about the candidacy of a cross-dressing politician/university professor for a seat in the Upper House. Tatsuya Mori’s “i – Documentary of a Journalist,” which follows a maverick woman journalist as she tackles Japan’s powers-that-be. “Both Hara and Mori are documentary filmmakers who represent Japan to the world,” says Yatabe. “Their new films are extremely timely.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Yoshi Yatabe

    Yoshi Yatabe Says Tokyo Festival Selection is a Pragmatic and Timely Mix

    Veteran programmer Yoshi Yatabe and his team have steadily steered the Tokyo International Film Festival competition away from the mediocrity of its early years, when even the winners couldn’t get distribution deals in Japan. The 14-film competition line-up for this year’s 32nd edition is a mix of seven world premieres and titles previously screened at [...]

  • Six Degrees of Separation From Lilia

    Tokyo Festival: Crosscut Section Takes a Wild Ride With Southeast Asian Genre Cinema

    An initiative of the Japan Foundation Asia Center, Crosscut Asia is a TIFF section dedicated to films from Asia, especially from emerging markets. Thematically, the sixth edition of Crosscut Asia takes a snapshot of Southeast Asian genre films. It presents eight horror, fantasy and dark future films from the region, together with two episodes from [...]

  • Geena Davis, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

    Academy's Governors Awards Puts Spotlight on Gender Parity

    Lina Wertmüller wants to see a big change for the Oscars. The 91-year-old Italian director had Isabella Rossellini acting as her translator while accepting her honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood. “She would like to change the Oscar to a feminine name,” Rossellini said. “She would like to call [...]

  • "Kim Ji-young"

    Korea Box Office: Local Drama 'Kim Ji-young’ Debuts on Top

    Korean drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” opened on Wednesday and landed on top of the South Korean box office. The film adaptation of a best-selling feminist novel of the same title earned $8.3 million from 1.12 million admissions over five days, including $6.31 million from 829,000 admissions earned over the weekend. Directed by Kim Do-young, [...]

  • L to R: "Jiang Yongbo, Aoi

    'The Farewell' Says Hello to China Release

    After months in limbo, Lulu Wang’s breakout Asian-American family drama “The Farewell” is finally set to hit theaters in China on November 22, more than four months after its US release. Leading Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan bought the rights and is distributing, following a deal negotiated by Endeavor Content. A number of other distributors had [...]

  • Judy Parasite Jojo Rabbit

    Box Office: Awards Season Starts Strong With 'Parasite,' 'Judy'

    Festival favorites like Neon’s “Parasite,” Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” and Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit” have helped ignite a once-sleepy independent box office. It’s a welcome development for the specialty market, which has stalled in recent months outside of sparse hits like A24’s “The Farewell” ($19.5 million) and Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” ($20.1 million). Industry [...]

  • Takeo Hisamatsu

    Tokyo Festival is a Balancing Act, Says Takeo Hisamatsu

    Under Takeo Hisamatsu, the Tokyo International Film Festival has expanded its animation section, this year making it one of the event’s main pillars. But he says that the time is not right for a focus on Kyoto Animation, the beloved production house where 36 people died this summer, the victims of an unprecedented arson attack. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad