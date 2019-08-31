×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yonfan Shares His Enduring Love for Tumultuous Hong Kong

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
YonfanClosing Ceremony, 74th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 09 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Yonfan, one of Asia’s most celebrated auteurs, returns to filmmaking — and Venice competition — with “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” a sexy, three-way love story, told through animation. He talks to Variety about the process behind the feature.

What explains your absence from filmmaking for nearly 10 years?

I was quite hurt by the reception of “Prince of Tears.” I’d spent seven years making it. Building sets, casting and waiting for leading men to be free. It went to several festivals, but it was a big mistake to do something about the “White Terror” period in Taiwan. Looking back, no picture about that period has done well. I stopped. And tried to redefine myself, especially through writing, for which I’ve always been criticized. After restoring my 1988 film “Last Romance,” I wrote an article about it for the Apple Daily newspaper. Overnight I became a weekly columnist, writing 4,000 words per time. There was so much to come out that I was likened to a pregnant woman. I also wrote two books and got another column in The One magazine.

Related

How do you make a late career switch from live action to animation?

I’m not a regular viewer of animation, not even Pixar or Miyazaki. But I love painting and have been steeped in it since childhood. I can tell you straight away if a picture is real or fake. Indeed, people have sometimes joked that I don’t need to get outside finance for my movies, suggesting that all I need to do is sell one piece of my collection instead. But a painting that moves, and can move the viewer, combined with music which I love, well that is art. I had no animation skills, but when I set out as a filmmaker, I did not know how to do that either.

How did the process go?

I joked that this was God’s punishment. I always admired Hitchcock and Miyazaki and said that I wanted to do storyboards like them. But animation required me to do a rough storyboard, then a moving storyboard, then to refine it. We spent a year doing the linear storyboard. But each animation artist interprets it differently in terms of looks and of movement. So I went to Beijing to see an animation master. He said he’d make a 3D animation, first, get the movements of their bodies and eyes right first. Then we’d make a 2D version by hand.

The film is set in 1967, a time of great political trouble in Hong Kong. What does the film have to say about Hong Kong’s present-day political upheavals?

As far as I’m concerned, Hong Kong has never changed. Of course, the buildings have. I love the place, and, despite all the many exoduses, in 1989 and 1997, I’ve stayed. The purpose of my movie is so that that everyone living in Hong Kong can find a little bit of the happy Hong Kong somewhere within it.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • YonfanClosing Ceremony, 74th Venice International Film

    Yonfan Shares His Enduring Love for Tumultuous Hong Kong

    Yonfan, one of Asia’s most celebrated auteurs, returns to filmmaking — and Venice competition — with “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” a sexy, three-way love story, told through animation. He talks to Variety about the process behind the feature. What explains your absence from filmmaking for nearly 10 years? I was quite hurt by the reception [...]

  • Venice's Final Cut Showcases Filmmakers from

    Venice's Final Cut Showcases Filmmakers from Africa, the Arab World

    With the seventh edition of Final Cut in Venice, the Venice Production Bridge’s pics-in-post workshop for films from Africa and the Arab world, Final Cut head Alessandra Speciale points to sweeping cultural and technological changes that are transforming the means of production in those regions. “The big changes that the African continent is currently experiencing [...]

  • Renee Zwllweger in Judy

    Telluride Film Review: Renée Zellweger in 'Judy'

    If it’s taken so long for a bigscreen biopic of Judy Garland to come to fruition, perhaps it’s because the lady herself warned off any attempts with one of her most famous quotes: “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” It is not, admittedly, a saying that [...]

  • Dennis Lehane'Live By Night' film premiere,

    Dennis Lehane to Write Screenplay for Stefano Sollima's 'Colt' (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. author and screenwriter Dennis Lehane (“Mystic River,” “The Wire”) is attached to write the screenplay for “Colt,” the English-language Western based on a Sergio Leone concept, with Italy’s Stefano Sollima directing and Leone’s children producing. Known in Hollywood for “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and TV series “Gomorrah,” Sollima will be in Venice for [...]

  • Olivier Assayas Wasp Network

    Olivier Assayas on Making 'Wasp Network' in Cuba 'During a Very Tense Time' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Headlined by Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez, “Wasp Network” is world premiering and competing in Venice, but the Cuba-set film was a long-shot to get made because of its political subject and the difficulties in raising financing, director Olivier Assayas said. “Wasp Network” centers on the true story of Cuban spies in American territory during [...]

  • First Cow

    Telluride Film Review: Kelly Reichardt’s 'First Cow'

    After reports she was looking to make a movie abroad, Kelly Reichardt returns to the familiar wilds of Oregon with “First Cow,” a loose yet engaging adaptation of Pacific Northwest chronicler (and frequent Reichardt collaborator) Jon Raymond’s novel “The Half-Life” — which, according to the director, was the book that made her want to work [...]

  • Waves

    Telluride Film Review: 'Waves'

    In classical Hollywood cinema, most movies rush forward, like a river or roller coaster, along a steady course toward a certain objective. Not so Trey Edward Shults’ brilliant, audacious third feature, “Waves,” whose enigmatic title suggests how its visionary young writer-director sets out to challenge our ideas of how and why things happen in life. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad