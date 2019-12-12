×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wong Kar-wai to Produce ‘Bad Genius’ Director’s ‘One For The Road’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
One for the Road
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jettone Films

Wong Kar-wai is producing “One For The Road,” a new film that reunites the director and star of 2017 Thai hit “Bad Genius.” Production in New York and Thailand will begin by the end of the year.

The film is a buddy drama and a road movie that sees two old friends who have been separated for years embark on final road trip when they discover that one of them has terminal cancer. But there is also another agenda behind the trip.

Directed by Nattawut (Baz) Poonpiriya, the picture will be produced by celebrated Hong Kong-based auteur Wong through his Jet Tone Films. International sales are to be handled by the related company Block 2 Distribution.

The screenplay is written by Poonpiriya, Nottapon (Kai) Boonprakob and Puangsoi Aksornsawang. Director of photography is Phaklao Jiraungkoonkun.

The Thai cast includes Thanapob (Tor) Leeratanakachorn, Nattarat (Ice) Noprattayakorn, Violette Wautier, Ploi Horwang, Siraphun (Noon) Wattanajinda and Chutimon (Aokbab) Chuengcharoensukying, who broke through with “Bad Genius” and was honored by Variety and the International Film Festival Macao in 2018 in its Asian Stars: Up Next Awards.

“We are very happy to have the  opportunity to work with a great talent like Baz whose previous work ‘Bad Genius’ has proven his unique and strong approach to  storytelling,” said Wong in a prepared statement.

Popular on Variety

“A year working closely with the Grandmaster Mr. Wong Kar Wai is a great opportunity for me to get away from my comfort zone and explore a new territory as a director. While still be true to yourself as a human,” said Poonpiriya, who studied cinematography at Thailand’s Srinkharinwirot University, and graphic design at the Pratt Institute in New York. He returned to Thailand in 2011 and worked as a music video director prior to directing his first feature film, the horror thriller “Countdown.”

His second feature, “Bad Genius,” a thriller about the machinations of exam cheating, was a hit around Asia. In China, it grossed over $30 million, making it the best performing Thai film of all time in that market.

More Film

  • One for the Road

    Wong Kar-wai to Produce 'Bad Genius' Director’s 'One For The Road'

    Wong Kar-wai is producing “One For The Road,” a new film that reunites the director and star of 2017 Thai hit “Bad Genius.” Production in New York and Thailand will begin by the end of the year. The film is a buddy drama and a road movie that sees two old friends who have been [...]

  • Jesse Eisenberg

    Film News Roundup: Jesse Eisenberg to Star in Indie Thriller 'Wild Indian' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Jesse Eisenberg is starring and exec producing “Wild Indian”; Jason Bateman is directing “Shut In”; “Saturday Night Live” veteran Paula Pell is honored; and the Palm Springs Film Festival sets its opening and closing films. CASTING Jesse Eisenberg is starring in and executive producing the independent thriller “Wild Indian,” Variety [...]

  • disney d23

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Disney's Box Office Dominance

    The domestic box office market share over the last 12 years provides a sobering reminder of how important franchises are to studio performance, especially for Disney. Although the 2019 box office looks to be falling short of the previous year’s total, Disney is ending the decade on the highest possible note, becoming the first studio ever [...]

  • Pierce Brosnan Cinderella

    Pierce Brosnan to Play the King in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

    Pierce Brosnan will play the king opposite Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon’s new telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine are also confirmed to star in the film, which will be released in theaters Feb. 5, 2021. Cabello, a multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, will be integrally involved [...]

  • John Boyega

    John Boyega: 'Star Wars' Fandom Conflict Is 'The Most Stupid Thing in the World'

    Unlike his “Star Wars” compatriots Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, John Boyega enjoys a robust presence on social media, with nearly 1.5 million followers on Twitter and over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. He regularly engages with fans, and posts inside looks at his life inside the “Star Wars” media maelstrom. It’s meant that Boyega [...]

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

    'Watchmen' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says He Would Consider Playing Superman

    Those who are caught up on “Watchmen” know Yahya Abdul-Mateen II knows how to strike the balance between understated and omnipotent. He’s also no stranger to playing superheroes, as Aquaman’s nemesis Black Manta in the DC Universe. But asked whether he would consider taking on another DC Extended Universe role — Superman — Abdul-Mateen told [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    'Once Upon a Time,' 'Farewell,' 'Judy' Excluded From Writers Guild Awards

    The scripts for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Tom Edge’s “Judy” have been excluded from the Writers Guild of America Awards. Unlike other guilds, the WGA excludes as candidates any screenplays not produced under its jurisdiction or that of another guild. That’s because the WGA has the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad