Wong Kar-wai to Produce ‘Bad Genius’ Director’s ‘One For The Road’

Wong Kar-wai is producing “One For The Road,” a new film that reunites the director and star of 2017 Thai hit “Bad Genius.” Production in New York and Thailand will begin by the end of the year.

The film is a buddy drama and a road movie that sees two old friends who have been separated for years embark on final road trip when they discover that one of them has terminal cancer. But there is also another agenda behind the trip.

Directed by Nattawut (Baz) Poonpiriya, the picture will be produced by celebrated Hong Kong-based auteur Wong through his Jet Tone Films. International sales are to be handled by the related company Block 2 Distribution.

The screenplay is written by Poonpiriya, Nottapon (Kai) Boonprakob and Puangsoi Aksornsawang. Director of photography is Phaklao Jiraungkoonkun.

The Thai cast includes Thanapob (Tor) Leeratanakachorn, Nattarat (Ice) Noprattayakorn, Violette Wautier, Ploi Horwang, Siraphun (Noon) Wattanajinda and Chutimon (Aokbab) Chuengcharoensukying, who broke through with “Bad Genius” and was honored by Variety and the International Film Festival Macao in 2018 in its Asian Stars: Up Next Awards.

“We are very happy to have the opportunity to work with a great talent like Baz whose previous work ‘Bad Genius’ has proven his unique and strong approach to storytelling,” said Wong in a prepared statement.

“A year working closely with the Grandmaster Mr. Wong Kar Wai is a great opportunity for me to get away from my comfort zone and explore a new territory as a director. While still be true to yourself as a human,” said Poonpiriya, who studied cinematography at Thailand’s Srinkharinwirot University, and graphic design at the Pratt Institute in New York. He returned to Thailand in 2011 and worked as a music video director prior to directing his first feature film, the horror thriller “Countdown.”

His second feature, “Bad Genius,” a thriller about the machinations of exam cheating, was a hit around Asia. In China, it grossed over $30 million, making it the best performing Thai film of all time in that market.