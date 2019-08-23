‘Weathering With You’ Heads for $100 Million Box Office Haul

Makoto Shinkai’s animated romantic drama “Weathering with You” passed the JPY10 billion ($94 million) mark in Japan on Wednesday, according to an announcement by distributor Toho. This makes it the tenth-highest earning Japanese film of all time.

Since its release on July 19 on 448 screens in 359 complexes, the film has racked up 7.52 million admissions.

The film is Shinkai’s second, after his 2016 smash “Your Name,” to reach this box office milestone. Anime maestro Hayao Miyazaki has directed five films that earned more than JPY10 billion.

“Weathering” still has a long way to go to equal the worldwide total of $361 million achieved by “Your Name.” That score included an $81.3 million haul from China, an all-time-record for a Japanese film in the world’s second-largest theatrical market. In Japan, the new film got off to a faster start, making $15.3 million in its three-day opening weekend, 29% more than “Your Name.”

Distribution deals for “Weathering” have been concluded with distributors for 140 countries and territories, including North America, where it is to be released by Gkids. It will also play at next month’s Toronto festival.