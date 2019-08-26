‘Weathering With You’ Hit Anime Selected as Japan’s Oscars Contender

As of Wednesday last week, “Weathering” had grossed more than $94 million in Japanese theaters.
The film is the first animated feature put forward by Japan since Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” in 1998. “Weathering with You” was chosen from a short list of 13 films by a committee of seven film directors, scriptwriters and critics.
Tel Aviv-based sales agent Cinephil has taken world sales on Emmy Award-winning director Alexander Nanau’s “Collective,” an investigation into the tragic 2015 fire in a Bucharest night club, fallout from which toppled Romania’s government. The high-profile doc is screening in Venice and Toronto. Co-produced by Nanau with HBO Europe and Romania’s Samsa Film — and [...]
MADRID — The San Sebastian Festival has announced the third and final recipient of this year’s Donostia career achievement awards, Canadian actor Donald Sutherland. He will accept his award before the screening of his latest film, Guiseppe Capotondi’s “The Burnt Orange Heresy.” With more than 200 credited performances over the past half-century, Sutherland stands tall, [...]
Revving up against a line-up completely devoid of serious competitors, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” roared to the top of China’s box office with a $101 million debut, figures from consultancy Artisan Gateway show — more than four times the haul of the weekend’s second highest grossing title. China is one of the [...]
Mars Films, a leading French distribution company that released American indie films such as Oscar winners “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight” in France, has been put under financial restructuring and monitoring for six months by a business court in Paris. The company, which has 23 employees, went into receivership Aug. 1 after it stopped [...]
“How did you end up in here?” an older inmate asks Jaime, a young man who unexpectedly finds himself in prison. The answer: He killed his best friend. “El Principe” is Chilean director Sebastián Muñoz’s debut feature and has its world premiere in the Critics’ Week section at the Venice Film Festival. Set in Chile [...]
Works of art that were once radical tend to find their cozy place in the cultural ecosystem. It’s almost funny to think that an audience ever booed “The Rite of Spring,” or that the Sex Pistols shocked people to their souls, or that museum patrons once stood in front of Jackson Pollock’s splatter paintings or [...]