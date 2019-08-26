‘Weathering With You’ Hit Anime Selected as Japan’s Oscars Contender

“Weathering with You,” the hit animation by Makoto Shinkai, has been selected as Japan’s contender for a the International Feature Film Awards at the Oscars, the Japan Motion Picture Producers Association(Eiren) announced on Monday.

As of Wednesday last week, “Weathering” had grossed more than $94 million in Japanese theaters.

The film is the first animated feature put forward by Japan since Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” in 1998. “Weathering with You” was chosen from a short list of 13 films by a committee of seven film directors, scriptwriters and critics.