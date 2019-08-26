×
‘Weathering With You’ Hit Anime Selected as Japan’s Oscars Contender

"Weathering With You" directed by Makoto Shinkai
Weathering with You,” the hit animation by Makoto Shinkai, has been selected as Japan’s contender for a the International Feature Film Awards at the Oscars, the Japan Motion Picture Producers Association(Eiren) announced on Monday.

As of Wednesday last week, “Weathering” had grossed more than $94 million in Japanese theaters.

The film is the first animated feature put forward by Japan since Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” in 1998. “Weathering with You” was chosen from a short list of 13 films by a committee of seven film directors, scriptwriters and critics.

 

