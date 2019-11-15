×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

United Media Asia Strikes Deal With Indonesian Giant Kompas Gramedia

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A general view of the skyline in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 May 2019. Indonesia plans to set up a new capital city as Jakarta struggles with bad traffic, pollution and flooding. The new location is not yet known.Indonesia plans to move capital away from Jakarta - 02 May 2019
CREDIT: MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Newly-formed content finance, production and distribution company United Media Asia has struck a first look deal, brokered by Hollywood talent agency CAA, with Indonesian media giant Kompas Gramedia. United has also unveiled its first two feature films.

The partnership provides UMA with access to Kompas Gramedia’s media network and its 100,000 pieces of intellectual property, from  which it may develop film and TV content. Kompass is a newspapers, magazines and books publisher established 50 years ago. It also has diversified into regional radio broadcast operation and controls Indonesia’s TV7 television channel.

UMA, which is Singapore- and Indonesia-based, and which claims a “substantial content investment fund,” is headed by Michy Gustavia, a former actress who was until recently SVP of acquisitions and development at Go-Jek, an Indonesian tech unicorn with roots in transport, but which has recently branched into streaming video.

“UMA’s mission is to empower local creatives and creators, by providing them with the means to tell their stories at a world class level and with the ongoing support of CAA, share them with the region and the world. This is only the beginning of our collaboration.” said Gustavia in a statement.

Osric Chau (“The Man With the Iron Fists”) is set to star in “The Villa,” UMA’s first film production. The local-language horror film, under the creative direction of art house icon Garin Nugroho, explores the trauma of Indonesia’s tumultuous colonial past. “This ambitious film will raise the bar for local horror film production in its exploration of prevalent social issues within present-day Indonesian society,” the company said.

The second project, “The Betrayal” is the first installment of an action-revenge trilogy to be shot in Bali and Japan. No details of cast, director or budget were revealed. Both films are scheduled for 2020 theatrical release and CAA Media Finance is representing the international rights in both cases.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Rocketman

    'Rocketman': Chris Dickens Discusses the Inside Story of Editing 'I'm Still Standing'

    Endings are so important and how the viewer leaves the cinema is crucial. For editor Chris Dickens, finding the perfect ending for “Rocketman” was paramount, but it was also a challenge. Elton John’s hit “I’m Still Standing” was going to end the film with the original idea of going to Cannes to recreate the video [...]

  • A general view of the skyline

    United Media Asia Strikes Deal With Indonesian Giant Kompas Gramedia

    Newly-formed content finance, production and distribution company United Media Asia has struck a first look deal, brokered by Hollywood talent agency CAA, with Indonesian media giant Kompas Gramedia. United has also unveiled its first two feature films. The partnership provides UMA with access to Kompas Gramedia’s media network. Kompass is a newspapers, magazines and books [...]

  • Taron Egerton Fashion

    Taron Egerton's Stylist Used Elton John as Inspiration on Press Tour

    Showstopping looks: For Taron Egerton’s “Rocketman” tour, stylist Gareth Scourfield nodded to Elton John’s iconic wardrobe with bold colors, patterns and silhouettes: “We got a bit more eccentric.” May 16 “Elton is the real original showman,” says Scourfield, who met Egerton through another client, Egerton’s “Rocketman” co-star Richard Madden. “Part of Taron as a man [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'o Us Best Actress

    Looking to Indie and Genre Performances in the Best Actress Oscar Race

    This year’s race for lead actress could yield some surprising nominations, outside of some clear front-runners including Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), and Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”). It’s been a terrific year for female performances, with a wide selection of talent taking on challenging roles spread over various genres. The recent societal demand toward [...]

  • Stephen Sondheim's 'Follies' in the Works

    Stephen Sondheim's 'Follies' in the Works as a Movie From Heyday, BBC Films

    David Heyman’s Heyday Films, whose credits include “Gravity,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story” and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, and BBC Films have secured the film rights to Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical “Follies.” “Follies” will be adapted for the screen and directed by Dominic Cooke, a four-time Olivier [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG Awards

    Gabrielle Carteris Preps for 26th Annual SAG Awards

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is already looking forward to the 26th SAG Awards on Jan. 19, held in its usual location at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “One of the best things about the SAG Awards is that it’s a peer-to-peer recognition,” she says. “It’s the highest honor for performers to be recognized by [...]

  • Robert Pattinson The Lighthouse Best Actor

    Best Actor Oscar Race Dominated by Known Faces

    In this year’s Oscar race for the lead actor prize, two of the front-runners represent a pair of films likely to duke it out for best picture: Leonardo DiCaprio, whose fading Western TV star Rick Dalton is the heart and soul of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Robert De Niro, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad