United Media Asia Strikes Deal With Indonesian Giant Kompas Gramedia

Newly-formed content finance, production and distribution company United Media Asia has struck a first look deal, brokered by Hollywood talent agency CAA, with Indonesian media giant Kompas Gramedia. United has also unveiled its first two feature films.

The partnership provides UMA with access to Kompas Gramedia’s media network and its 100,000 pieces of intellectual property, from which it may develop film and TV content. Kompass is a newspapers, magazines and books publisher established 50 years ago. It also has diversified into regional radio broadcast operation and controls Indonesia’s TV7 television channel.

UMA, which is Singapore- and Indonesia-based, and which claims a “substantial content investment fund,” is headed by Michy Gustavia, a former actress who was until recently SVP of acquisitions and development at Go-Jek, an Indonesian tech unicorn with roots in transport, but which has recently branched into streaming video.

“UMA’s mission is to empower local creatives and creators, by providing them with the means to tell their stories at a world class level and with the ongoing support of CAA, share them with the region and the world. This is only the beginning of our collaboration.” said Gustavia in a statement.

Osric Chau (“The Man With the Iron Fists”) is set to star in “The Villa,” UMA’s first film production. The local-language horror film, under the creative direction of art house icon Garin Nugroho, explores the trauma of Indonesia’s tumultuous colonial past. “This ambitious film will raise the bar for local horror film production in its exploration of prevalent social issues within present-day Indonesian society,” the company said.

The second project, “The Betrayal” is the first installment of an action-revenge trilogy to be shot in Bali and Japan. No details of cast, director or budget were revealed. Both films are scheduled for 2020 theatrical release and CAA Media Finance is representing the international rights in both cases.