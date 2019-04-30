×

Udine Festival Puts China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the Spotlight

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of FEFF Udine

China’s Belt and Road Initiative comes under the spotlight at this year’s Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy. A documentary film by an Italian journalist Pio d’Emilia will tackle the controversial subject and make its international festival premiere on Friday.

The premiere of “Yi Dai Yi Lu One Belt One Road” comes just a little over a month after Italy—the first G7 country and the third largest euro-zone economy—signed a deal to join China’s ambitious plan to revive the historical Silk Road trade route connecting the Middle Kingdom and the West.

More than 60 countries have already signed up. But Italy’s gesture, made in March when China’s President Xi Jinping visited, was interpreted as a warning sign to other Western powers.

A post-screening discussion will discuss whether the BRI should be seen as a threat or an opportunity. d’Emilia, will be on the panel with Michele Geraci, undersecretary for Economic Development, one of the keenest supporters of China in the Italian political firmament. Representatives of Italy’s commercial sector, will include Michelangelo Agrusti, president of the Pordenone Industrial Union, and Giovanni Da Pozzo, president of the Pordenone and Udine Chamber of Commerce.

Related

The film follows d’Emilia’s journey along a railway route transporting bulk Chinese goods from Sichuan to Italy. He encounters the Chinese people along the route and examines the BRI’s impact on them. The film also includes views from the Italian political and business sectors.

Writing recently on the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan website, d’Emilia suggested that within China, economic and cultural power is considered as more effective than democracy at cementing the Communist Party’s authority and rule.

“Instead of feeding a desire for democracy and undermining the establishment, (economic power) cements the support for the regime, (and is) perceived as the source of security, stability, order and growth,” he wrote.

In the U.S. and parts of West Europe, the BRI’s cheap loans for infrastructure building projects are regarded as both a means of creating fealty to China and possibly causing a debt burden that threatens a country’s economic stability.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Udine Festival Puts China's Belt and

    Udine Festival Puts China's Belt and Road Initiative in the Spotlight

    China’s Belt and Road Initiative comes under the spotlight at this year’s Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy. A documentary film by an Italian journalist Pio d’Emilia will tackle the controversial subject and make its international festival premiere on Friday. The premiere of “Yi Dai Yi Lu One Belt One Road” comes just a [...]

  • Check out Dr. Robotnik in 'Sonic

    'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer Featuring Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnick (Watch)

    We’ve all marveled at his long, long legs and tiny little mouth, now it’s time to see all of that blue brought to life in the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy flick “Sonic The Hedgehog.” The trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog with [...]

  • Cannes Market Hosts Four Malaga Fest

    Malaga Festival Goes to Cannes with Four Films in Progress

    The Cannes Film Market and Spain’s Malaga Festival have teamed to host a Goes to Cannes pitching session which will allow four works in progress selected at the on-the-rise Spanish festival to pitch in Cannes. “The Festival de Malaga is aware of the need to create synergies with other markets that allow the growth of [...]

  • David Zaslav Discovery CEO Pay

    'Because They Can': Inside the Growing Debate on Media CEOs' Jaw-Dropping Salaries

    Since becoming president and CEO of Discovery Inc. 12 years ago, David Zaslav has consistently ranked near the top among highest-paid CEOs in media and entertainment. In 2014 and again last year, he was the top-paid CEO of a public company in the United States. His compensation package for 2018 was valued at $129,449,005, a [...]

  • Whiplash

    'Drive' and 'Whiplash' Covered in Capstone Group and Bold Films Sales Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group has linked with Bold Films and will represent its catalog titles worldwide. The deal spans movies including Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash,” and Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler.” Inked ahead of Cannes, the agreement covers 15 films in all. It was described by the Capstone team as the beginning of the [...]

  • Game of Thrones Dragon Special Effects

    Pre-Viz Firm The Third Floor To Open First China Office (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading U.S. pre-visualization firm The Third Floor will open its first China office in Beijing this summer. Its local Chinese partner for the venture will be Hollywood Production Center (HPC) China, led by CEO Fan Dong, Variety has learned. “This has been like 10 years in the making. We’re very proud,” said Third Floor founder [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad