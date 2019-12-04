×
Samuel Goldwyn to Distribute Australia’s ‘Top End Wedding’ in U.S.

CREDIT: John Platt
CREDIT: John Platt

Australian comedy “Top End Wedding” has been acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films for the U.S. market. The deal was announced by producer Goalpost Pictures Australia.

The film had its premiere at the Sundance festival in the U.S. in January this year. Samuel Goldwyn says that it will release the film on multiple digital platforms from early 2020.

“’Top End Wedding’ is a delightfully fun romantic comedy that also showcases the breathtaking beauty of Australia. We can’t wait to share this special film to US audiences,” said Meg Longo of Samuel Goldwyn in a prepared statement.

In the past year, Samuel Goldwyn has also picked up international titles including “Stray Dolls” and “Mr. Jones,” which debuted in competition in Berlin.

Directed by Wayne Blair, “Wedding” is the story of a successful Sydney lawyer and her fiancé who have just 10 days to find her mother, who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory. Their quest is to reunite her parents and pull off their dream destination wedding. It was co-written by Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler, and stars Tapsell and Gwilym Lee (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

“Wedding” is the second highest grossing Australian film this year in Australia, with a box office of $3.68 million to date. It has also been nominated for a clutch of Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts Awards, including best film and best lead actress.

Producers are Goalpost’s Rosemary Blight and Kylie du Fresne and Kate Croser with executive producers Glen Condie and Ben Grant. Goalpost was previously associated with Blair, through his Golden Bear-winning short film “The Djarn Djarns,” and has continued the collaboration with hit film “The Sapphires” and two seasons of multi-award winning TV series “Cleverman.”

In international territories, the film is represented by Films Boutique. The film received principal production investment from Screen Australia, in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival and support from Tourism NT.

