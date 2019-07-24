×

Simon Yam Released From Hospital After Stabbing

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Simon Yam Hong Kong actor Simon Yam poses on the red carpet at the 52nd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, . Wang is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual eventsTaiwan Golden Horse Awards, Taipei, Taiwan
CREDIT: Wally Santana/AP/Shutterstock

Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was released Wednesday from hospital after being stabbed five days earlier at a promotion event in mainland China.

Yam, whose vast body of work includes a significant role in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life,” left the private Adventist Hospital in Hong Kong, to where he had been moved after an initial operation in China. He is understood to have undergone a second surgical procedure in Hong Kong on his abdomen and right hand.

Leaving with his arm still in a sling, Yam thanked both hospitals and medical teams as well as his management at Emperor Entertainment Group. “I hope I recover soon and resume film shooting, which I really enjoy,” he said. “It will take a bit more time for my hand to recover. As it will take time for nerves to recover.”

Mainland police said that the man who attacked him at the commercial event was a 53 year-old with the surname Chen, and described him as schizophrenic. Yam said that he had no interest in pursuing legal action against Chen.

“We do not want to take action. We just want to understand what happened. What made the man snap?” his management said. The company also said that it would reduce close quarters interaction with fans in future.

More Film

  • Simon Yam Hong Kong actor Simon

    Simon Yam Released From Hospital After Stabbing

    Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was released Wednesday from hospital after being stabbed five days earlier at a promotion event in mainland China. Yam, whose vast body of work includes a significant role in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life,” left the private Adventist Hospital in Hong Kong, to where he had [...]

  • Best Narrative Juror Piper Perabo attends

    Piper Perabo Running for SAG-AFTRA National Board Seat (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran actress Piper Perabo is running as an independent candidate for a SAG-AFTRA national board seat representing New York members, Variety has learned. She’s supporting Matthew Modine for president, who is challenging incumbent Gabrielle Carteris through the Membership First slate. Perabo is best known for ABC’s “Notorious” and her role as CIA Agent Annie Walker [...]

  • Eric Névé

    French Producer, Co-Founder of Indie Sales Eric Névé Dies at 57

    Eric Névé, a prominent French producer whose credits include Ziad Doueiri’s Oscar-nominated “The Insult,” has died. Névé, 57, was the founder of the Paris-based production banner La Chauve-Souris and co-founder of the international sales company Indie Sales and its sister outfit Indie Prod. He died Sunday. Through La Chauve-Souris, which he launched in 1995, Névé [...]

  • Randall Stephenson

    WarnerMedia Drives AT&T Growth in Q2, as HBO and DirecTV Lose Subscribers

    WarnerMedia was AT&T’s fastest-growing division in the second quarter of 2019. But the telco showed ongoing signs of trouble in its pay-TV business, with DirecTV and DirecTV Now again posting subscriber losses — and HBO dropping U.S. customers in the period. Revenue for WarnerMedia was $8.35 billion, up 5.5% year over year primarily driven by [...]

  • Toni Monty

    Five Takeaways from the 10th Durban FilmMart

    DURBAN–The 10th edition of the Durban FilmMart, the industry program of the Durban Intl. Film Festival, was perhaps its biggest yet, and the popularity of new strands such as the Durban Does Docs forum and the Engage @ DFM diversity program highlighted how the market continues to grow from strength to strength. “We wanted to ensure [...]

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    ‘Les Miserables’ Wins Best Picture at Durban Intl. Film Festival

    DURBAN–“Les Misérables,” French director Ladj Ly’s riveting portrayal of racial division and unrest in the banlieues of Paris, won best picture at the 40th Durban Intl. Film Festival Tuesday night. The jury described the film, which shared the jury prize in Cannes this year, as “a searing portrait of modern France which takes on issues of police brutality, [...]

  • Animation Studio Fire

    Crowdfunding Campaign for Kyoto Animation Passes $2 Million Mark

    A crowdfunding campaign launched by U.S. animation distributor Sentai Filmworks to assist Kyoto Animation has passed the $2 million mark. The Japanese studio was the victim of an arson attack last Thursday that killed 34 people and injured 34 more. Among the contributors is software giant Adobe, which anonymously donated $50,000, according to a report [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad