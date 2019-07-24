Simon Yam Released From Hospital After Stabbing

Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was released Wednesday from hospital after being stabbed five days earlier at a promotion event in mainland China.

Yam, whose vast body of work includes a significant role in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life,” left the private Adventist Hospital in Hong Kong, to where he had been moved after an initial operation in China. He is understood to have undergone a second surgical procedure in Hong Kong on his abdomen and right hand.

Leaving with his arm still in a sling, Yam thanked both hospitals and medical teams as well as his management at Emperor Entertainment Group. “I hope I recover soon and resume film shooting, which I really enjoy,” he said. “It will take a bit more time for my hand to recover. As it will take time for nerves to recover.”

Mainland police said that the man who attacked him at the commercial event was a 53 year-old with the surname Chen, and described him as schizophrenic. Yam said that he had no interest in pursuing legal action against Chen.

“We do not want to take action. We just want to understand what happened. What made the man snap?” his management said. The company also said that it would reduce close quarters interaction with fans in future.