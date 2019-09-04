×

Trailer: Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ Makes Busan Debut, Sets Release Date

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Waller’s “The Cave,” the first feature film about the miraculous rescue of a soccer team from waterlogged caves in Thailand, will have its world premiere next month at the Busan International Film festival.

The film has confirmed other festival dates, including a North American premiere at the Vancouver festival and a European debut in the Thrill section of the London festival. These will be followed by a commercial release in Thailand from Nov. 28 through SF Cinemas and Major Cineplex.

Netflix and Ivanhoe Pictures are also preparing a series on the summer 2018 events when the Wild Boars soccer team, consisting of 12 schoolboys and their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang underground complex. The Thai government is co-operating and has bought out certain rights attached to the children.

Waller, a Bangkok-based Thai-Irish producer and director, tells his version from the point of view of the unsung heroes, notably the foreign rescue divers, involved in the mission. Watched by a blaze of international TV crews, the mission succeeded in extracting all of the Wild Boars. While all of the children survived, an experienced Thai army diver was killed.

The film is produced by Waller’s De Warrenne company with rights belonging to De Warrenne and China’s E Stars Films. International sales are handled by Paris-based Wild Bunch.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Thai rescue movie "The Cave"

    Trailer: Tom Waller's 'The Cave' Makes Busan Debut, Sets Release Date

    Tom Waller’s “The Cave,” the first feature film about the miraculous rescue of a soccer team from waterlogged caves in Thailand, will have its world premiere next month at the Busan International Film festival. The film has confirmed other festival dates, including a North American premiere at the Vancouver festival and a European debut in [...]

  • Todd Phillips Joker Movie

    ‘Joker,’ ‘Judy,’ and ‘Pavarotti’ Set for Zurich Film Festival Galas

    The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled a raft of gala screenings, with “Joker” among the lineup after its rousing premiere at Venice. “Judy” about a late-career Judy Garland will also have its premiere in German-speaking countries at Zurich, and Ron Howard’s feature doc “Pavarotti” will have its local premiere at a gala screening attended by [...]

  • Catch-22 Hulu

    Venice: Film London Forges Ties With Apulia and Sardinia

    U.K. screen agency Film London has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Apulia and Sardinia film commissions, forging closer ties with the regions that have hosted, respectively, the latest “Bond” movie and George Clooney’s “Catch 22” TV show. While not legally binding, the agreements signed at the Venice Film Festival will pave the way [...]

  • The Innocence

    Toronto: Filmax Acquires Lucia Alemany’s ‘The Innocence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — Barcelona-based Filmax has acquired world sales rights to “La Innocencia” (“The Innocence”), an uncompromising rites of passage feature which has been sparking good buzz over the summer off sneak previews in Spain. An integrated film-TV production-distribution-sales operation, Filmax will also handle the film’s Spanish distribution. Filmax’s Ivan Díaz will introduce “The Innocence” to [...]

  • Lina From Lima

    Latido Films Nabs ‘Lina de Lima,’ Launches Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spain’s Latido Films has snagged worldwide sales rights – with the exception of Peru, Chile and Argentina – to Peruvian filmmaker Maria Paz Gonzalez’s feature debut, “Lina de Lima.” The dramedy’s trailer is launching exclusively in Variety ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Festival Discovery sidebar. “Following our tradition of accompanying new talents [...]

  • 'Balloon' Review: Poignant, Vibrant, Poetic Tibetan

    Venice Film Review: 'Balloon'

    As a Tibetan director dedicated to illuminating, with love and insight, the everyday culture of his contested homeland, navigating China’s labyrinthine and often-changing filmmaking approval processes cannot be an easy task. And yet, over the course of now seven films, despite or possibly because of those restrictions, Pema Tseden has amassed the most quietly inspiring [...]

  • Busan Festival Center

    Busan Film Festival to Open With Kazakhstan’s ‘The Horse Thieves’

    “The Horse Thieves, Roads of Time,” co-directed by Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Japan’s Lisa Takeba, has been set as the opening film of next month’s Busan International Film Festival. “Although Kazakhstan films are not very familiar [to our audiences], the country has produced masterworks for the past five years,” said festival director Jay Jeon at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad