×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tokyo Festival Selection Favors Non-Asian Films

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Only the Animals
CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

The Tokyo International Film Festival will this year give over most of its competition section to films from outside East Asia. This contrasts to previous editions that had a strong presence from the region.

The festival, which will hold its 32nd edition next month, announced its line-up on Thursday. Of the 14 announced films for competition only two – Wang Rui’s “Chaogtu with Sarula” (China) and Paul Soriano’s ”Mananita”  (Philippines) – are from East Asia.

Korean films are noticeably absent this year, a situation which may reflect the acute political tensions between the two Asian countries

Others in the competition are Valentyn Vasyanovych’s “Atlantis” and Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco,” which both screened at Toronto. The competition also includes Saeid Rustai’s “Just 6.5” Jayro Bustamante’s “La Larona,” Nunzia De Stefano’s “Nevia” and Dominik Moll’s “Only the Animals,” which were all pickups from Venice.

Related

The two, previously announced, Japanese films in the competition are Shin Adachi’s family comedy “A Beloved Wife” and Macoto Tezka’s romantic fantasy “Tezuka’s Barbara,” which is based on a comic by his father Osamu Tezuka.

The competition jury president is Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, while other jury members are producer Bill Gerber, actor-producer Julie Gayet, director Michael Noer and director Ryuichi Hiroki.

The out of competition opening film is “Tora-san, Wish You Were Here,” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Tora-san comedy series. There will also be a gala screening of “Talking the Pictures,” Masayuki Suo’s comedy about silent film narrators.

Other sections include Japanese Cinema Splash for new Japanese indie films, Asian Future for new Asian indie films, Japan Now for recently released Japanese films, World Focus for international festival favorites without Japanese distribution yet decided, and Special Screenings for films set for a fall or winter release in Japan.  Among the last are Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Neil Jordan’s “Greta,” Wash Westmoreland’s “Earthquake Bird,” Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” James Mangold’s “Ford Vs. Ferrari” and the first two films in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

This year’s Director in Focus in the Japan Now section is experimental film pioneer Nobuhiko Obayashi, who will present his “Labyrinth of Cinema, together with four other films from his extensive oeuvre.

Japanese Animation is a new section featuring nine recent and classic titles, themed on the evolution of Japanese animation and VFX.  There will also be screenings of 4K restored versions of four episodes of the iconic Ultra Q tokusatsu (“effects”) TV series and, in the Japanese Classics section, three films starring the recently passed Machiko Kyo.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Only the Animals

    Tokyo Festival Selection Favors Non-Asian Films

    The Tokyo International Film Festival will this year give over most of its competition section to films from outside East Asia. This contrasts to previous editions that had a strong presence from the region. The festival, which will hold its 32nd edition next month, announced its line-up on Thursday. Of the 14 announced films for [...]

  • Beyond the Horizon

    Returning San Sebastian New Director Delphine Lehericey on ‘Beyond the Horizon’

    Delphine Lehericey’s “Beyond the Horizon” may be playing the New Directors section at San Sebastian, but the young director is really anything but, having spent the last decade working in live theater and making a number of TV documentaries before, in 2013, making her fiction feature debut with another New Directors player, “Puppylove.” Based on [...]

  • management agency ymu paul randle holly

    Management Group YMU Shuffles Management Pack

    YMU Group, the management firm borne out of private equity firm Trilantic’s acquisition of the James Grant Group, has shuffled its management pack, creating a U.K. CEO position, and naming a new entertainment MD, and head of drama. YMU upped Mary Bekhait to a newly created U.K. CEO role last week that spans sport, music, [...]

  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie- Farmageddon

    Zurich Festival's Summit Spotlights Family Films, Streaming Revolution

    The Zurich Summit has, over the years, become a major industry gathering at the film festival, attracting Hollywood players and entertainment business reps from both sides of the Atlantic. Running Sept. 28-29 at the palatial Dolder Grand Hotel, the summit focuses on current business trends and the pertinent issues and challenges facing the industry. This [...]

  • Joker Movie 2019

    Zurich Film Festival Screens 'Joker,' 'Judy,' Honors Stewart, Blanchett

    The 15th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 26-Oct. 6) is marking a major changing of the guard while again presenting an impressive selection of high-profile international works and showcasing the latest in Swiss cinema. Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” Rupert Goold’s “Judy” and James Mangold’s “Le Mans ’66” (aka “Ford v Ferrari”) are among the films screening in [...]

  • LFF 2019 jury presidents

    Wash Westmoreland, Jessica Hausner Among London Film Festival Jury Heads

    Wash Westmoreland, director of Keira Knightley starrer “Colette,” and Jessica Hausner, helmer of Cannes pic “Little Joe,” are among the jury heads at this year’s BFI London Film Festival. Westmoreland’s latest movie, “Earthquake Bird,” is part of the festival lineup; “Colette” screened at the fest last year. He will head the official competition jury. “In [...]

  • Russian Producer Nadia Turincev Arrives to

    Nadia Turincev, Omar El Kadi Launch First Slate at Easy Riders Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Rouge International co-founder Nadia Turincev, whose credits included the Oscar-nominated “The Insult,” “Raw” and “Mimosas,” has teamed with Omar El Kadi, head of acquisitions and sales, EMEA, at Lebanon’s MC Distribution, to launch Easy Riders Films, a new Paris-based production company. If Easy Riders Films first titles are anything to go by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad