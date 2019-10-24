×
Japan’s Toei Reveals Newfound Diversity at Tokyo Film Market

Talking the Pictures in Tokyo festival
CREDIT: ©2019 TALKING THE PICTURES Production Committee

Once known for its popular gang and other action films that had legions of mostly male fans, Toei today has a diverse line-up in a variety of genres. To this edition of TIFFCOM the company has brought several new titles, including “Mio’s Recipe for You” a drama about a young female chef in the feudal era, who is determined to fuse the cuisines of Kyoto and Edo (the old name for Tokyo). The director is Haruki Kadokawa, a hit-making veteran producer and director going back to the 1970s.

Also new is “Machi no Ueda,” the latest film by Rikiya Imaizumi, a director who has acquired a cult following for movies about the romantic tribulations of the urban young. His hero is a young man working at a second-hand clothing stores in Shimokitazawa, a trendy Tokyo suburb, when his humdrum existence is upset by the offer of a film role and encounters with three attractive girls.

Set for a gala screening at this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival is “Talking the Pictures,” a comedy about a fledgling benshi or film narrator in Japan’s silent picture era. Masayuki Suo, who is best known internationally for his 1995 romantic comedy “Shall We Dance?,” directs.

  Talking the Pictures in Tokyo festival

