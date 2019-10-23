×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TIFFCOM: Pony Canyon Saddles up FujiTV’s Smash ‘Hit Me Anyone’

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hit Me Anyone One More Time
CREDIT: Courtesy of FujiTV

One of Japan’s five major broadcast networks, Fuji TV has also been a pioneer and leader among the networks in feature film production. This year at TIFFCOM long-time partner Pony Canyon is representing Fuji TV films that have recently hit number one at the Japanese box office.

Among the hottest, with three straight weeks atop the rankings, is “Hit Me Anyone One More Time,” the latest comedy by veteran hitmaker Koki Mitani.  As of Oct. 20, the film had earned a rousing $29 million on 2.45 million admissions. Starring Kiichi Nakai as an unpopular prime minister who suddenly loses his memory of his political misdeeds but decides to reboot his career, the film references real-life political figures, though its story is mostly for laughs and, at the end, tears.

Also on the line-up is “Come Kiss Me at 0:00 AM,” a teen romance, based on Rin Mikimoto’s best-selling comic, about an ordinary high school girl (Kanna Hashimoto) who attracts the romantic attention of a handsome movie star (Ryota Katayose) who comes to the school for a film shoot. But a guy who has known her since childhood (Gordon Maeda) has more than friendly feelings for her. With Toho distributing, the film opens in Japan on Dec. 6.

Likewise, fresh to the line-up is “Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku,” a comedy based on the single-named Fujita’s popular manga about the improbable romance of two otaku (obsessed fans), one a female office worker  (Mitsuki Takahata) who likes comics about gay love and one a salaryman (Kento Yamazaki) into computer games. The director is Yuichi Fukuda, whose credits include the two hit “Gintama” comedies. Release is set for Feb. 7, 2020, with Toho releasing.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Women in Motion

    Kering and Tokyo Festival Bring 'Women in Motion' Talk Series to Japan

    Actress Shinobu Terajima, director and photographer Mika Ninagawa, and Japanese-British artist Sputniko! will take part in Women in Motion, on Thursday next week. The event is a special symposium hosted by the Tokyo International Film Festival and global fashion conglomerate Kering, and is the first time that the Cannes-based Women in Motion series has touched [...]

  • Ji.hlava Festival Director Marek Hovorka on

    Ji.hlava's Marek Hovorka on Documentaries With a Cinematic Sensibility

    Nine international documentary films and one judge. That’s the unique competition format for Opus Bonum, the section dedicated to international documentary titles at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival (Oct. 24-29). Films from France, the U.K., Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, India, Madagascar, Egypt and Palestine play in the competition section, and the winner will [...]

  • Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux and dogs'Lady

    'Lady and the Tramp' Cast on Remaking a Classic, Premiering on Disney Plus

    The divas on display at Tuesday’s special screening of “Lady and the Tramp” were of the four-legged variety. It was a night that brought out A-listers such as Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, but those stars were outshone by Rose and Monte, the two canine actors who portray the title characters in the live-action remake [...]

  • Mindanao

    Tokyo Film Review: 'Mindanao'

    Filipina actor, TV star, reality show host and social media queen Judy Ann Santos turns in a de-glammed, gently anguished, remarkably sympathetic performance in “Mindanao,” the latest title from prolific Filipino director Brillante Mendoza. Her watchability, however, comes despite a storytelling approach that is undercut by several unconvincing directorial decisions — chief among them the [...]

  • The Lighthouse, with Willem Dafoe, FICM.

    Willem Dafoe on Robert Pattinson, Choosing Roles, Acting as Adventure

    MORELIA, Mexico – Mindful of how his words could “turn into click-bait,” Willem Dafoe, in Morelia to present his latest film “The Lighthouse,” declined to comment about the looming advent of more streaming giants in the market. “It’s a complex question; we’re still forming ideas on how people see films and how films are being [...]

  • Motherless Brooklyn BTS Edward Norton

    Edward Norton Hails His 'Motherless Brooklyn' Crew for Their 'Career-Best' Work

    Edward Norton wrote, directed, produced and stars in Warner Bros.’ “Motherless Brooklyn,” but he’s quick to give credit to his behind-the-camera collaborators. Norton told Variety: “I think this is career-best work for some of these people.” The film is set in 1950s New York, and the team accomplished a lot on a budget of $26 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad