×

Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Shang-Chi’ to Shoot in Sydney, Australia

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Natalie Portman Thor
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth part of Marvel’s single superhero franchise, will shoot in the Disney-owned Fox Studios, in Sydney, Australia. The film is set to receive over $16.7 million (A$24.1 million) of subsidies from the Australian federal government and the New South Wales state government.

The announcement, made Friday by NSW minister for the arts Don Harwin, is a location shift from previous franchise installment, “Thor: Ragnarok,” which was shot in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Harwin also confirmed that the previously announced, but untitled, Marvel film that the state had also attracted to Sydney, is indeed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Production on “Love and Thunder” will start in March 2020 while filming will begin in August next year.

At Comic-Con, earlier this month, Marvel announced that Natalie Portman would be joining Australia’s Chris Hemsworth in a lead role in “Love and Thunder.” It has a scheduled release date of Nov. 5, 2021.

Related

The Australian funding for the film is a combination of the federal Location Incentive grant and the state’s Made in NSW fund, which offers $38.2 million (A$55 million) over the next four years, to support significant international screen projects and major local TV drama productions. The Australian federal government’s Location Incentive increases the existing Location Offset rate from 16.5% to 30% for eligible large budget international productions.

“Love and Thunder” is expected to invest over A$178 million ($124 million) in our economy, create up to 2,500 jobs and use the services of around 1,650 businesses,” said NSW minister Paul Fletcher.

NSW recently increased its rebate scheme for post-production and visual effects, and as a result saw the Disney-owned VFX firm Industrial Light & Magic announce plans to open a production facility in Sydney.

“Shooting ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Thor:  Love and Thunder’ back-to-back will provide local crews with sustained, continuous employment opportunities.  We will be working with local educational institutions in creating internship opportunities,” said David Grant, VP of Marvel Studios.

More Film

  • 'Queer Japan' Review: The Newly Global

    Outfest Film Review: 'Queer Japan'

    “Queer Japan,” a documentary about the LGBTQ community as it exists today in Tokyo and several smaller (but still major) Japanese cities, is a movie that makes you realize that liberation movements have become more global, in spirit and in fact, than anyone might have expected. The director, Graham Kolbeins (who also co-shot and edited [...]

  • Natalie Portman Thor

    Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Shang-Chi' to Shoot in Sydney, Australia

    “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth part of Marvel’s single superhero franchise, will shoot in the Disney-owned Fox Studios, in Sydney, Australia. The film is set to receive over $16.7 million (A$24.1 million) of subsidies from the Australian federal government and the New South Wales state government. The announcement, made Friday by NSW minister for [...]

  • Cameron Crowe poses for a portrait

    Cameron Crowe Reflects on Abortion Storyline in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

    Fans remember”Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for its raunchy humor, loaded soundtrack and clever storyline, but an underlying subplot involving underage sex and abortion often flies under the radar — and that might be a good thing. According to screenwriter Cameron Crowe, the film’s abortion side-story wouldn’t hold up with a modern audience. “It would [...]

  • 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Karen Golden, Dead

    Karen Golden, 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

    Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78. Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” [...]

  • SHe

    Fantasia Film Review: 'SHe'

    The recent demise of American animator Suzan Pitt reminded many that there had been nothing quite like her relatively few screen works — particularly 1979’s “Asparagus.” That 20-minute riot of ominously surreal, sexualized imagery found considerable fame being paired with David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” at the height of its midnight-movie popularity. But actually now there is [...]

  • Bill Pullman

    Film News Roundup: Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join Comedy 'Covers'

    In today’s film news roundup, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo and Nina Dobrov get cast and Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s “The Confession” as a movie; Uzo Adaba’s “Miss Virginia” gets sold. CASTINGS Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined the cast of the Focus Features comedy “Covers” opposite Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis [...]

  • See You Soon

    Film Review: ‘See You Soon’

    Good bad movies are hard to come by, but thank goodness for director David Mahmoudieh’s “See You Soon.” He and co-writer, co-producer and leading lady Jenia Tanaeva have crafted quite possibly the best bad movie of 2019. This stupidly sweet, albeit conventional romantic drama about two downhearted souls falling in love is unabashedly unafraid to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad