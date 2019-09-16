×

Thomasin McKenzie and Essie Davis to Star in ‘Justice of Bunny King’

Thomasin McKenzie and Essie Davis
Essie Davis, star of “The Babadook” and autumn festival hit “Babyteeth,” and “Jojo Rabbit” co-star Thomasin McKenzie will headline upcoming drama “The Justice of Bunny King.”

The film, now shooting in New Zealand, is a triumph over adversity tale about women fighting their way back from the bottom of society. It is the debut feature for director Gaysorn Thavat, from a script written by Sophie Henderson (“Fantail”) with Emma Slade (“Come to Daddy”) producing.

Davis plays a troublemaking mother who cleans car windscreens for a living. She is given new purpose when she takes her niece, played by McKenzie, under her wing. Both actors were recently in Toronto where they also appeared in Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang.”

“Bunny King” is a Firefly Films production, supported by the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, Images & Sound and Blockhead VFX. Protagonist Pictures is handling world sales. Madman Entertainment will distribute in Australia and New Zealand.

McKenzie made her mark with “Winter’s Bone” director Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace,” for which she won the 2018 National Board of Review’s “Breakthrough Performance Award.” She next stars in David Michod’s Netflix film “The King” alongside Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson, which recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, and is to be seen in documentarian Liz Garbus’ narrative feature debut “Lost Girls,” which will premiere on Netflix next year, and Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho.”

More established, Davis also has credits that include the role of Lady Crane in season six of “Game of Thrones,” and as the lead in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.”

“Bunny King (is) a fighter with a heart of gold who will never give up on her kids or her niece in spite of the whole world’s injustice. It will be great working with Thomasin again after her beautiful work in ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’,” said Davis in a prepared statement.

