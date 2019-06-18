×
Shanghai: Chinese Movies Dominate AACTA Asian Film Award Nominations

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 17: Liu Yi attends the AACTA China | Australia Gala Dinner at Wanda Reign on the Bund on June 17, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images for AFI)
CREDIT: Getty Images for AFI

Chinese sci-fi hit “The Wandering Earth,” China’s Cannes competition film “Wild Goose Lake,” and Korea’s Palme d’Or-winner “Parasite” are among the nominees for the AACTA Award for best Asian film.

The nominees were announced at an event on Monday on the margins of the Shanghai International Film Festival. The winners will be presented on Dec. 4 at the Sydney, Australia ceremony for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Other Chinese films in the running include: “Pegasus”; Chinese-Hong Kong comedy-drama “The New King of Comedy”; animated fantasy film “White Snake”; Renny Harlin-directed “Bodies at Rest”; “Hidden Man”; Zhang Yimou’s “Shadow”; Hong Kong Film Award-winning action film “Project Gutenberg”; dark comedy “A Cool Fish”; and mystery drama “Headlines” Also included is the yet-to-release Australia-China co-production “The Whistleblower.”

From elsewhere in Asia, competing tiles include: Indian action film “Uri: The Surgical Strike”; India’s foreign-language Oscar contender “Village Rockstars”; Indian action comedy “The Man Who Feels No Pain”; Korean mystery drama “Burning”; action comedy “Extreme Job”; Sundance and Berlinale award-winning Japanese drama “We Are Little Zombies” and Japanese animation “Weathering With You.”

Winners will be decided by a jury that is headed by Russell Crowe and includes Hong Kong Chloe Maayan (“Three Husbands”), Shaw Brothers executive Virginia Lok, Harlin, and Australian producer Paul Currie (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Bleeding Steel.”

“We are proud to return to Shanghai to launch the third year of our Asia International Engagement Program, and to continue encouraging, promoting and growing the opportunities for creative collaborations and meaningful pathways between our film industry and those of our Asian neighbors,” said AFI | AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

More Film

  • SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 17: Liu

    Shanghai: Chinese Movies Dominate AACTA Asian Film Award Nominations

    Chinese sci-fi hit “The Wandering Earth,” China’s Cannes competition film “Wild Goose Lake,” and Korea’s Palme d’Or-winner “Parasite” are among the nominees for the AACTA Award for best Asian film. The nominees were announced at an event on Monday on the margins of the Shanghai International Film Festival. The winners will be presented on Dec. [...]

  • Jenni Rivera Biopic

    Authorized Jenni Rivera Biopic in the Works

    An authorized biopic of the late singer Jenni Rivera is in the works, seven years after she died in a plane crash at the age of 43. The life rights deal was announced Tuesday with an agreement between Jenni Rivera Enterprises and producers Javier Chapa and Simon Wise of Mucho Mas Media and Donald De [...]

  • Judi Dench

    ‘Blithe Spirit’ With Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher Scores International Sales

    Filming has started on “Blithe Spirit,” an adaptation of Noel Coward’s classic comedy about love that just won’t die. Judi Dench, Isla Fisher and Dan Stevens are among the cast in the picture, which is helmed by Edward Hall (“Downton Abbey”). Protagonist has closed a raft of pre-sales on the project, which was previously adapted [...]

  • Edward Cheng, Tencent Pictures CEO

    Tencent Pictures Line-Up Mixes Hollywood Content and China Propaganda

    A slate of Chinese propaganda films rubs shoulders with high-profile Hollywood movies on Tencent Pictures upcoming line-up.  The firm confirmed its investment in U.S. projects including: TriStar Pictures’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a film about beloved TV host Mr. Rogers, starring Tom Hanks; “Monster Hunter,” Paul W.S. Anderson’s next film adaptation of a [...]

  • Night scenery of the Bund in

    Shanghai: Festivals Grapple With How to Stay Relevant in the Digital Era

    Festival organizers from around the world on Tuesday discussed the challenges of remaining relevant in a digital era at a Shanghai International Film Festival forum. The Festival do Rio’s executive director Ilda Santiago noted that online platforms are now an unavoidable part of the film business and creative process, and that “of course not all [...]

  • Kiernan Shipka and Ross LynchMTV Movie

    MTV Movie & TV Awards: What You Didn't See on TV

    Many of the biggest stars in movies and television — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kiernan Shipka, Sandra Bullock, Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson — came together to present and receive honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi. And while non-attendees are able to enjoy [...]

