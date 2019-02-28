Thailand’s ‘Die Tomorrow’ Heads for China Release

“Die Tomorrow,” by Thai filmmaker Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, is headed for a theatrical release in China. The film is a melancholy reflection on how people spend their last day on earth.

The release will be handled by Blue Media Times, a Beijing-based global program provider. Operating since 2008 it has previousy been involved with the release of Bong Joon-ho’s “The Host” and The Illusionist,” by Neil Burger.

Significantly the film stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, the young actress who was the lead in hit drama “Bad Genius” and in 2017 was named by Variety and the International Film Festival & Awards Macao, as one of their Asian stars to watch. “Bad Genius” earned $41 million at the China box office in China in 2017.

“Die Tomorrow” is the fifth feature film of Thai Director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit. He was previously director of cult hits “Heart Attack” (aka “Freelance”) and “Mary is Happy, Mary is Happy.” “Die Tomorrow” premiered at the 21018 Berlin Film Festival and picked up seven nominations at the Thailand National Film Association Awards. It won the top prize at the Five Flavours Asian Film Festival.

International sales are handled by Beijing-based Asian Shadows. The title was previously licensed for U.K. and Ireland release through Day For Night and to Taiwan through Mirror Stage Films.