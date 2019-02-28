×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thailand’s ‘Die Tomorrow’ Heads for China Release

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Very Sad Pictures

Die Tomorrow,” by Thai filmmaker Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, is headed for a theatrical release in China. The film is a melancholy reflection on how people spend their last day on earth.

The release will be handled by Blue Media Times, a Beijing-based global program provider. Operating since 2008 it has previousy been involved with the release of Bong Joon-ho’s “The Host” and The Illusionist,” by Neil Burger.

Significantly the film stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, the young actress who was the lead in hit drama “Bad Genius” and in 2017 was named by Variety and the International Film Festival & Awards Macao, as one of their Asian stars to watch. “Bad Genius” earned $41 million at the China box office in China in 2017.

“Die Tomorrow” is the fifth feature film of Thai Director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit. He was previously director of cult hits “Heart Attack” (aka “Freelance”) and “Mary is Happy, Mary is Happy.” “Die Tomorrow” premiered at the 21018 Berlin Film Festival and picked up seven nominations at the Thailand National Film Association Awards. It won the top prize at the Five Flavours Asian Film Festival.

International sales are handled by Beijing-based Asian Shadows. The title was previously licensed for U.K. and Ireland release through Day For Night and to Taiwan through Mirror Stage Films.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Thailand’s ‘Die Tomorrow’ Heads for China

    Thailand’s ‘Die Tomorrow’ Heads for China Release

    “Die Tomorrow,” by Thai filmmaker Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, is headed for a theatrical release in China. The film is a melancholy reflection on how people spend their last day on earth. The release will be handled by Blue Media Times, a Beijing-based global program provider. Operating since 2008 it has previousy been involved with the release [...]

  • Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai poses during

    Huanxi Media Strikes Two Film Deal With Double Berlin Winner Wang Xiaoshuai

    Wang Xiaoshuai, the Chinese film director whose “So Long, My Son” picked up two top prizes at this month’s Berlin Film Festival, has stuck a production deal with expanding media group Huanxi Media. Huanxi, which is backed by leading Chinese talent Ning Hao and Xu Zheng, obtains priority investment rights to two films or Internet [...]

  • 'Something' Review: A Thriller About the

    Film Review: 'Something'

    Certain movie titles are better in theory than practice. “Something,” Stephen Portland’s low-budget psychological horror film about the stress brought on by caring for a newborn baby, has a title that refers to the mysterious force disrupting the lives of two young parents. (The characters, who are never named, are played by Jane Rowen and [...]

  • Post-Oscar Beauty Routines Get Shaken Up

    Post-Oscar Beauty Routines Get Shaken Up as Biz Sees Disruption

    Now that Oscar season is over, it’s time to look forward to the Emmy campaigns ahead, not to mention upcoming important film festivals, including Cannes. Industry insiders walking the red carpet incorporate an array of beauty treatments to look and feel their most confident. It’s an exciting, disruption-filled time in the beauty industry. We chat [...]

  • Lady Gaga on Bradley Cooper Romance

    Lady Gaga Quashes Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

    It appears that the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumors that sprang into being after the pair’s kinetic performance at the Academy Awards can be put to bed. Lady Gaga stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the Internet’s fixation on the moment at the end of the pair’s performance [...]

  • Ray Liotta, a cast member in

    Film News Roundup: Ray Liotta in Negotiations to Join 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, Ray Liotta is in talks for “The Sopranos” movie, Paramount has taken “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” off its schedule, a View-Master movie is coming and Robert Schwartzman has launched a sales company. CASTING Ray Liotta is in talks to join “The Many Saints Of Newark,” New Line’s prequel [...]

  • Australia Offers Refreshing Escapes After Award

    Australia Offers Refreshing Escapes After Award Season Burnout

    After award season and all of the plotting, prodding and press junkets are wrapped. After you’ve been nipped, tucked, feasted and feted — you just may need to get away. Like other-side-of-the-planet away and then a little farther. Fly to Melbourne, Australia. Then head off to the remote, rustic, yet luxurious Southern Ocean Lodge on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad