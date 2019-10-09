Busan: Teresa Teng Songs Inspire Fox-MM2 Series and Film

Singapore studio MM2 Asia and Fox Networks Group Asia are producing “Memory Eclipse,” a mini-series and movie inspired by the classic Chinese songs of Teresa Teng.

Teng was a Taiwan-born singer who was said to be have the best voice of her generation in Chinese. She also recorded in English and Japanese. She died in middle age in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 1995, but her repertoire and her image have remained popular.

The anthology series takes its cue from three of Teng’s songs: “Just Like Your Tenderness,” “I Only Care About You,” and, arguably her most famous, “The Moon Represents My Heart.” Each song inspires an individual story, which is are then connected to form the story arc.

The feature movie will be completed in the second quarter of 2020 and release before the series airs. It stars Yu Hua Sung, Cheryl Yang, Kaiser Chang, Esther Liu, J.C. Lin and Hsin-Ying Hsieh.

The projects are produced by John Chong (“Infernal Affairs”) and directed by “Bad Boy Symphony” writer-director Charles Sun.

Teng’s legacy has been kept alive in multiple forms. Her physical likeness was replicated in wax for the Madame Tussauds museum in Hong Kong, while a holographic likeness has also been used to give virtual concerts – including one with pop superstar Jay Chou. References to her career and her death are included in Peter Chan’s film “Comrades, Almost A Love Story.”